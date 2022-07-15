Phil West Joins Conecuh Brands as VP of Marketing

Phil West has joined Conecuh Brands as VP of Marketing. Most recently he was with E. & J. Gallo working in brand marketing across both the wine & spirits businesses. West worked with Conecuh Brands CEO Roy Danis at Jose Cuervo International. “Not only am I thrilled to be working with Phil again but his business acumen, industry experience and leadership is an asset at this critical time as we continue to grow and expand the Conecuh Brands portfolio,” says Danis.

During West’s tenure at E.& J. Gallo, he helped build the spirits portfolio as well as oversaw marketing for a large portfolio of wine brands. He has also held senior marketing positions with Wm. Grant & Sons and Allied Domecq which was later acquired by Pernod Ricard.

“The chance to come back to the East Coast combined with the opportunity to work with the brands in the Conecuh portfolio was something I could not pass up,” says West. “To have the opportunity to apply my experience, play a key role in the strategic growth of the current portfolio and contribute to the development of new brands, is an exciting challenge for me,” West continued.

About Conecuh Brands LLC

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Conecuh Brands is a leading producer and marketer of super premium craft spirits, focused on developing high-quality brands, including Clyde May’s Whiskey, Prospero Tequila, and McConnell’s Irish Whisky. Brands created by Conecuh Brands have authentic brand stories, delivered in world-class packaging at an outstanding value.

https://www.conecuhbrands.com/