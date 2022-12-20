Phillips Distilling Company Teams Up With JT Mega Agency to Relaunch Line of Liqueurs and Cordials

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Phillips Distilling Company (PDC), one of America’s oldest family-owned spirit companies, has selected Minneapolis-based independent agency JT Mega to launch its updated portfolio of liqueurs and cordials. The agency will be introducing PDC’s revamped KAMORA and LEROUX brand lines through social and digital channels in the coming months.

As background, for nearly a year, Phillips conducted consumer testing and research, performed comprehensive brand redevelopments and redesigned packaging across both KAMORA and LEROUX portfolios. Now PDC’s Director of Brand Marketing Laura Donnelly and Associate Brand Manager Brooke Swenson are ready to bring them to the public.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with JT Mega to bring KAMORA and LEROUX to life,” said Donnelly. “These brands represent a great opportunity to reach cocktail-curious Millennial and Gen Z consumers with on-trend flavors, recipes, and entertaining content.”

JT Mega was also selected to manage the UV Vodka brand in 2023. PDC’s Senior Brand Manager, Elle Weisenberger and Associate Brand Manager, Katie Fraser are delighted to bring a fresh approach to how the brand engages with consumers on social media. “We’re excited to leverage the strong relationship between our teams to bring new creative and recipes to our UV loyalists,” said Weisenberger.

Under the guidance of JT Mega Executive Creative Director, Muriel Bartelme Kreske, the agency has been engaged to create a social media presence for the KAMORA and LEROUX brands, as well as develop websites. They’ll be creating new recipes and an entire photo library across all three brands to show off the versatility of the diverse Kamora, Leroux and UV Vodka portfolios.

“With over 100 years of distilling experience, the Phillips portfolio speaks for itself—it’s legendary,” said Bartelme Kreske, “We can’t wait to do that legacy justice. Creating content for KAMORA and LEROUX and UV VODKA isn’t just fun, it’s an incredible opportunity for all three brands to shine while teaching consumers how easy delicious cocktails can be.”

About Phillips Distilling Company

Phillips Distilling Company (PDC) has been producing high-quality spirits and popular brands since 1912. Built with an independent spirit and a commitment to innovation, quality and community, the PDC portfolio includes brands like UV Vodka, Prairie Organic Spirits, Revel Stoke Canadian Whisky and more.

About JT Mega Advertising

JT Mega is a proudly independent, Minneapolis-based marketing agency with a huge appetite for all things food. Since 1976, JT Mega has connected consumers to products, operators to manufacturers, and supported the dynamic food space holistically through brands such as HORMEL, SCHWAN’S, Ripple Foods, BABA’s Hummus, Del Monte Food Service, Brakebush, Columbus Craft Meats and Plochman’s Mustard.

For More Information:

https://phillipsdistilling.com/