Preiss Imports Signs Deal with Full Circle Craft Distillers Co. of the Philippines and its Archipelago Spirits Brand

RAMONA, Calif.— Preiss Imports, a third-generation company specializing in international spirits and gourmet specialties, has signed an exclusive deal to represent Archipelago spirits produced by Full Circle Craft Distillers Co. in the Philippines.

Co-founded in the Philippines in 2018 by husband-and-wife team Matthew and Laurie Westfall, Full Circle Craft Distillers Co. is an artisanal spirits producer that handcrafts artisan Gin and Vodka at its state-of-the-art distillery in Calamba, Laguna. Authenticity, integrity, precision, craft and pride of the Philippines are the driving forces behind the exquisite products of Archipelago Spirits. Produced with German copper stills and driven by an uncompromising commitment to quality, Full Circle creates truly premium spirits using exotic botanicals sourced from across the Philippine archipelago.

“Every Archipelago spirit is crafted with precision using the finest, locally-sourced ingredients,” said Matthew Westfall, Head Distiller at Full Circle. “We source these botanicals from across our archipelago, from upland farms in the mighty cordilleras in northern Luzon to family plantations in Mindanao. Our aim is to showcase the wondrous array of exotic tropical botanicals that we source from small-scale farmers and share an exquisite taste of the Philippines.”

Archipelago Spirits Offerings or Products in the US:

ARC Botanical Gin: Crafted from a rare and wonderful blend of 28 exotic botanicals, 22 of which are foraged from across the Philippines, this unfiltered spirit highlights native botanicals that include fresh pomelo, dalandan, calamansi, dayap, oranges, mango, Benguet pine, sampaguita, ylang-ylang and kamia flowers. 700ml, 45% alc/vol.

ARC Botanical Gin won Platinum honors at the 2021 SIP Awards, Gold at the 2021 L.A. Spirits Awards and “Category Best” and “Gold” at the 2019 World Gin Awards in London.

“ARC Gin is poised to not only be the best gin in the Philippines, but one of the world’s most intriguing and sought-after gins, period,” says K&L Wine Merchants, a leading California spirits retailers.

ARC Barrel Reserve Gin: Rested in new American Oak barrels with a medium long toast (Burgundy style). Toasting allows the oak to impart a rich medley of aromas while adding intense complexity to the spirit. While aging, this Barrel Reserve gin, pulls flavors from the oak, which includes aromas of vanilla bean, caramel, dark chocolate, toasted almond, and hazelnut. 700ml, 45% alc/vol.

ARC Barrel Reserve Gin garnered Platinum and Best in Category honors at the 2021 ASCOT Awards and Double Gold at the 2021 SIP Awards in California.

ARC Lava Rock Vodka: An extremely smooth, crisp and clean spirit that celebrates Full Circle Craft Distiller’s artisanal distilling processes. Copper distilled in small batches, Full Circle’s vodka is naturally filtered over lava rocks from the volcanoes of Taal and Mayon. Crafted from a base derived from French whole kernel winter wheat, the spirit presents a hint of minerality that celebrates the rich terroir of the Philippines. 700ml, 45% alc/vol.

ARC Lava Rock Vodka has been honored with Double Gold at the 2021 SIP Awards, and Gold at the 2021 ASCOT Awards.

About Preiss Imports

Preiss Imports is a third-generation company specializing in international wines, spirits, beers and gourmet specialties. With unequivocal appreciation of provenance, tradition and history, Preiss Imports is poised to foster a fresh perspective and enjoyment of the finer, artisanal side of life. HPS Epicurean was founded in 2012 by forty-two-year industry veteran, Henry Preiss, with his daughter Nicole Preiss. In 2016, they Preiss family reacquired the rights to the name Preiss Imports. Today, the company continues to build a platform that provides brand-driven, iconic products to the U.S. marketplace.

About Full Circle Craft Distillers Co.

Full Circle Craft Distillers Co, the first authentic craft distillery in the Philippines, passionately handcrafts award-winning artisanal at its state-of-the-art distillery located in Calamba, Laguna. The family-owned and -operated distillery is committed to authentic and time-honored distilling techniques and traditions. Full Circle’s spirits continue to win numerous honors in international spirits competitions and is now the first Philippine spirit to enjoy the prospect of a national roll-out across the United States.

For More Information:

https://www.preissimports.com/