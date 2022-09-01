Procera Gin and PM Spirits Sign Deal for NY Sales

NAIROBI, Kenya— African-distilled Procera Gin announced that it has signed a deal with New York-based PM Spirits to manage distribution for the ultra-premium gin in the state.

Founded in 2018, Procera is crafted from a sugar cane base and gets its distinctive flavor (and name) from Juniperus Procera — a juniper variety that is indigenous to the highlands of Kenya. The Procera tree only grows at altitudes higher than one mile above sea level, helping its berries to develop distinctive nutty and savory characteristics. This in turn makes Procera ideal as a high-end sipping gin or for use in classic, spirit-focused cocktails.

“Much like Procera Gin, which is shaking up the gin category with its use of fresh juniper, the PM Spirits team is known for challenging the status quo in the beverage business,” said Guy Brennan, Procera Founder. “They understand the importance of a terroir-driven brand, have exceptional connections, and I’m confident that they are the right partner to drive our growth in this important market.”

This expansion in New York follows the signing with the Martignetti Companies in Massachusetts.

“As easy as it is to get lost in the crowded category of contemporary gin, I am always hopeful about tasting the next spirit that will blow my mind,” said Nicolas Palazzi, Founder of PM Spirits. “When a package showed up earlier this year at the PM office with samples of a gin made in Kenya, I was intrigued. This gin – Procera – seemed even from a packaging standpoint to have a soul. When we tasted it, we were floored by how outrageously good these spirits were. I thought, ‘this distillate is a game changer in the category’.”

Unlike the dried juniper used by most gin brands, Procera uses fresh – never dried – juniper giving a true sense of the African terroir. Juniperus Procera is just one of a dozen botanicals – all sourced from across the African continent. As important as the terroir of Africa is to the brand, so too is the brand’s sustainability commitment to the continent. To date, more than 15,000 Juniperus Procera trees have been planted (one per bottle sold); the brand supports economic development by sourcing ingredients only from local farmers; and it’s unique, recycled, hand-blown glass bottled is created by local artisans.

PM Spirits will be handling the entire Procera portfolio, including the recently launched Red and Green Dot.

Procera Blue Dot Facts:

Nose: Bright lifted and juniper-forward with delicate zesty citrus undertones.

Palate: Elegant and round, with a broad mouth filling quality. Balanced and integrated with juniper reappearing, supported by restrained citrus and herbaceous notes.

Vintage: 2021

ABV: 44% / 88 proof

SRP: $84.99 (750ml)

Procera Red Dot Facts:

Nose: Explosively expressive and opulent with a distinct peppery character set against a powerful backdrop of juniper.

Taste: Savory umami bass-notes and fresh citrus top-notes compliment an aromatic burst.

Vintage: 2021

ABV: 51% / 102 proof

SRP: $99.50 (750ml)

Procera Green Dot Facts:

Nose: Earthy, delicate and woody in style with subtle notes of pine forest combined with deep, intense, core aromas of green juniper.

Palate: Complex yet understated at first; initial flavors of juniper, herbs and stone fruit are revealed on a layered and mouth-filling journey. Earthy, green and umami on the finish, which lingers and evolves for several minutes on a harmonious and savory palate.

Vintage: 2021

ABV: 47% / 94 proof

SRP: $119.50

About Procera Gin

Procera Gin was created to bring the very best of Africa to the world. Proudly distilled in Nairobi, Kenya, Procera is portfolio of ultra-premium, award-winning gins crafted from botanicals and ingredients sourced from across the African continent. At the heart of Procera gins are fresh, never dried juniper berries sourced from the Juniperus Procera, a variety of juniper tree that is indigenous to the highlands of Kenya. Procera is committed to sustainable business practices through the use of recyclable materials, efforts to reforest the Kenyan highlands, and support of local farmers and artisans.

For More Information:

https://www.proceragin.com/