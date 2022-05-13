Provi Announces Hiring of Former Toast Executive Matthew Clare As Vice President of Sales

CHICAGO, Ill.— Provi, the fastest-growing ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, announced Matthew Clare has joined the company as its new vice president of sales. In the role, Matt will oversee the growth and development of Provi’s inbound and outbound sales teams, continuing to build Provi’s large on- and off-premise retailer customer base. Joining Provi after serving two years with Toast, a point-of-sale software solution for the restaurant industry, Matt brings more than nine years of sales leadership experience to this new role. He will be reporting to Max Lowenbaum, Provi’s senior vice president of sales.

“As we continue to foster thousands of relationships across all retail sectors of the beverage alcohol industry, it became a top priority to bring in someone that not only understands a complex industry but has proven experience leading high-performing teams,” said Max. “Matt’s years of experience, success as a leader and commitment to his teams make him a perfect fit not only for our aggressive retail growth goals but also for Provi’s core organizational values. We are thrilled to have him on board and are excited for him to lead our retail sales team into our next chapter of growth.”

Over the past nine years, Matt has established a career building and leading sales teams at growth stage startups. His drive for this work comes from his passion for commercializing new technology to positively impact the lives of business owners and their patrons.

“Throughout my career, I have had the fortune of cultivating sales and business development teams at some of the most innovative technology startups, across a number of industries, including restaurant and hospitality,” said Matt. “Watching the meteoric rise of Provi over the past six years and understanding the transformative potential of the business made this position a perfect fit for my background and ambitions. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and help build a world class organization on a foundation of hospitality, innovation and continuous development.”

Prior to Provi, Matt served as regional vice president for Toast, helping to scale its field salesforce, bring new offerings to market and transition from a private to public company. Before Toast, Matt was vice president of sales for Turnkey Vacation Rentals where he helped to build the second largest tech-enabled vacation rental management firm in the US. Matt and his wife, Erin live in Asheville, North Carolina with their two sons.

About Provi

Provi is the fastest-growing B2B ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. Active in 35 states, Provi’s robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for retailers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are on the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding and is valued at $750 million. The company received Built In Chicago’s Best Places to Work recognition in 2021. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty to provide a robust ecommerce marketplace and distributor tool-kit, aiming to streamline operations for licensed retailers, distributors and their sales representatives.

For More Information:

https://www.provi.com