Pursuit Spirits Launches in Missouri with Smart Distributors

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Pursuit Spirits is partnering with Smart Distributors to launch their entire line of bourbon and rye whiskeys in Missouri. Pursuit Spirits, founded by the creators of the #1 whiskey podcast Bourbon Pursuit, will bring the entire portfolio of single barrel and small-batch blends to the market including some upcoming special releases.

“Expansion is never easy but we’re excited when new opportunities present themselves in areas where we have an existing support base,” says Co-Founder Ryan Cecil. “The ability to grow distribution feels right when we have a combination of strong podcast metrics in Missouri, an enthusiastic community with a local bourbon society, and an eager team with Smart Distributors”

Smart Distributors is a family owned business that has focused on customer service and craft brands since 2014. “The Pursuit team creates exceptional products that align to our mission of growing brands in Missouri,” says David Drovetti, President of Smart Distributors. “We’re proud to add Pursuit Spirits to our portfolio of brands and share in Kenny and Ryan’s vision. Our great retail partners throughout the state and their customers are getting something really special with Pursuit Spirits line of products.”

For the initial launch, batch #7CC of Pursuit United Bourbon and Pursuit United Rye will be available in very limited quantities. This follows the 2021 releases which won Best Bourbon at the Spring 2022 John Barleycorn Awards and Double Gold at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition. These small-batch products, bottled at 108 proof, are now available in limited quantities across Missouri with a SRP of $65.

Pursuit United Bourbon Batch #7CC: A proprietary blend of three mashbills from three distilleries in three different states and aging conditions. An uncommon bourbon experience.

KY – Bardstown Bourbon Co. (75% Corn, 21% Rye, and 4% Malted Barley)

TN – Undisclosed but NOT in Tullahoma (80% Corn, 10% Rye, 10% Malted Barley)

NY – Finger Lakes Distilling (70% Local Corn, 20% Red Winter Wheat, 10% Malted Barley)

Pursuit United Rye Batch #7CC: A distinctive blend of three rye mashbills honoring two states known for producing notable rye whiskeys. A rye for the bourbon drinker.

MD – Sagamore Spirit (A: 52% Rye, 43% Corn, 5% Malted Barley / B: 95% Rye, 5% Malted Barley)

KY – Bardstown Bourbon Co. (95% Rye, 5% Malted Barley)

About Pursuit Spirits

Founded in 2018 by the creators of the popular podcast Bourbon Pursuit, Pursuit Spirits is rooted in providing consumers an uncommon whiskey experience, focused on transparency and access to unique whiskeys. Today, Pursuit Spirits offers award-winning small-batch products with Pursuit United Bourbon and Pursuit United Rye as well as their single barrel product, Pursuit Series.

About Smart Distributors

Smart Distributors is a based in St Louis and services the entire Missouri footprint with Distribution Centers in St Louis, Kansas City and Springfield. Smart has been recognized as one of the fastest growing liquor wholesalers In the US specializing in distributing emerging brands.

For More Information:

https://pursuitspirits.com/