Pursuit Spirits Selects Green Light for Distribution Across Texas

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Pursuit Spirits has selected Green Light Distribution for distributing their entire portfolio of products in Texas. Pursuit Spirits, founded by the creators of the #1 whiskey podcast Bourbon Pursuit, have expanded their portfolio with select single barrel offerings of Pursuit Series and small-batch blends of Pursuit United Bourbon and Pursuit United Rye.

“As someone who used to travel to Texas once a month for work and do my own share of bourbon hunting, I know how much Texans love their whiskey,“ says Co-Founder Kenny Coleman. “We’re excited to partner with Green Light Distributing for getting our products into the hands of fellow whiskey enthusiasts across the great state of Texas!” Pursuit Spirits started in 2018 to appeal to an audience of enthusiasts by being transparent and creating unique and proprietary blends that didn’t rely on the typical sources.

Green Light Distributing is the third largest distributor in the state of Texas, founded by industry veteran Dusty Odell. “The thirst for great whiskey in Texas continues to grow and we’re looking forward to getting Pursuit Spirits products on shelves quickly,” says Dusty Odell. “Our mission is to grow smaller and mid-size companies and be a reliable distribution partner.”

As a part of the United launch in Texas, Kenny Coleman will be visiting Dallas and Houston as a part of their thirteen-city Pursuit Road Trip Tour.

November 2 | Goody Goody at 103 FM 423 in Little Elm | 4-6pm

November 3 | Spec’s Dallas at 9500 N Central Expressway | 5-7pm

November 4 | Spec’s Downtown Houston at 2410 Smith St | 5-7pm

November 5 | Goody Goody at 11985 N. Grand Parkway in New Caney | 12-2pm

November 5 | Houston Whiskey Social | 6-9pm

Pursuit United Bourbon Batch #7CC: A proprietary blend of three mashbills from three distilleries in three different states and aging conditions. An uncommon bourbon experience.

KY – Bardstown Bourbon Co. (75% Corn, 21% Rye, and 4% Malted Barley)

TN – Undisclosed but NOT in Tullahoma (80% Corn, 10% Rye, 10% Malted Barley)

NY – Finger Lakes Distilling (70% Local Corn, 20% Red Winter Wheat, 10% Malted Barley)

Pursuit United Rye Batch #7CC: A distinctive blend of three rye mashbills honoring two states known for producing notable rye whiskeys. A rye for the bourbon drinker.

MD – Sagamore Spirit (A: 52% Rye, 43% Corn, 5% Malted Barley / B: 95% Rye, 5% Malted Barley)

KY – Bardstown Bourbon Co. (95% Rye, 5% Malted Barley)

Pursuit Spirits recently announced the release of Pursuit United Bourbon and Pursuit United Rye batch #7CC. This follows the 2021 releases which won Best Bourbon at the Spring 2022 John Barleycorn Awards and Double Gold at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition. These small-batch products, bottled at 108 proof, are now available in limited quantities across Texas with a SRP of $65.

About Pursuit Spirits:

Founded in 2018 by the creators of the popular podcast Bourbon Pursuit, Pursuit Spirits is rooted in providing consumers an uncommon whiskey experience, focused on transparency and access to unique whiskeys. Today, Pursuit Spirits offers award-winning small-batch products with Pursuit United Bourbon and Pursuit United Rye as well as their single barrel product, Pursuit Series.

