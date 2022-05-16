Red Lady Rum Punch RTD Cans Launch in the US Market

An entrepreneur mindset combined with music and great friends led to an adventurous Ready-to-Drink-Red Lady Rum Punch. Themed and developed from the experience, “The Red Lady joins the party where elegance, passion, and excitement encompass the celebrations of the moment.” Red Lady Rum Punch is a reflection and tribute to her spirit in the new RTD cans.

As MarketWatch states,” Following years of decline, the rum category grew 4% in the U.S. market, with depletions increasing from 22.4 million cases in 2019 to 23.3 million cases last year, according to Impact Databank.

Jarred Carter and Jevaris Little found their niche in the RTD category. Ready-to-drink volume superseded the total category of spirits this past year. The US Market RTD increased a staggering 62.3% with a continued boost into the year 2025. Jarred states, “We are most fortunate to embrace a category of growth fueled by flavors.” To add to the success of the 750ml’s, Red Lady Rum Punch is launching the 12 oz cans with a suggested SRP of $14.99. Red Lady Rum Punch has made such a splash with consumers.

Rum is closing in on Tequila with category growth in the RTD segment. According to BevAlc Insights by Drizly, “Tequila-based RTDs saw the highest growth at 138 percent, followed by rum-based drinks at 132 percent”.

Pure cane sugar, infused with pure, natural pineapple and cranberry juice fashions this ready-to-drink, is a delightful libation for any occasion. A mix between a Rumrunner and Sangria reflects a delicate balance of bold, smooth flavors. A perfect balance between Rum and sweetness, lending itself to a second glass. Hot off the press, Red Lady just received a Silver Medal from the prestigious SIP Awards which is a perfect way to launch the new RTD. https://sipawards.com/

As Market Data Forecast States, “Rum is the second preferred beverage of all spirits, consumers are increasingly interested in new flavors profiles in addition to those offered by dark rum and golden rum, and flavored rums are widely used in the productions of cocktails, shakers and drink mixes.”

For More Information:

https://www.theredladypunch.com/