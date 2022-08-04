Reed’s Debuts Spiked Ginger Ale

NORWALK, Conn.— Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural ginger beverages, announced the launch of Reed’s Hard Ginger Ale. Building upon the brand’s fan-favorite, REAL Ginger Ale, this latest addition to Reed’s lineup of full-bodied, premium ginger beverages will begin to hit shelves during the third and fourth quarter of 2022.

Light and refreshing, Reed’s Hard Ginger Ale contains 5% ABV and is only 100 calories. Available in four delectable flavors – Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Cherry Lime, and Watermelon Strawberry – each can is well-balanced with a sweet and savory tang followed by a distinct, bold and spicy kick of ginger. Remaining true to the Reed’s roots, these keto-friendly, ready-to-drink (RTD) spiked ginger ales are packed with REAL ginger and naturally brewed without artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colors.

“Our research indicates that sixty-five percent of consumers use ginger ale as a cocktail mixer, and 80% of those people are interested in a convenient RTD option. Formulating our, Hard Ginger Ale was a natural next step to elevate our current ginger beverage lineup,” said Norman Snyder, CEO of Reed’s Inc. “With the accelerating growth of the RTD alcohol category, we expect to continue leading the industry in ‘all things Ginger’ with the introduction of Reed’s Hard Ginger Ale.”

Hitting store shelves nationwide this summer, Reed’s® Hard Ginger Ale will be available in a variety 8-Pack featuring 12oz. cans of all four flavors.

About Reed’s, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed’s is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s, Virgil’s and Flying Cauldron brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America’s #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil’s is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For More Information:

https://drinkreeds.com/