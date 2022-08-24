Rémy Martin Teams Up With Lee Broom to Reveal New Limited Edition XO Decanter

The iconic Cognac Fine Champagne House teamed up with designer Lee Broom to unveil his reinterpretation of the XO decanter, the Rémy Martin XO Limited Edition by Lee Broom decanter. Reaffirming the brand’s core motivation to team up for excellence in arts and culture, this limited-edition decanter establishes a tasting ritual that’s trending among a new generation of cognac connoisseurs: Rémy Martin XO on ice.

As one of London’s famed product designers and an eponymous brand recognized globally, Lee Broom has won over 30 awards for his luxury furniture and lighting designs and is well-known for his use of light and reflections in his work. Inspired by his background in fashion, Lee seamlessly blends elegance and modernity by combining fine craftsmanship and innovative technology that honors Rémy Martin’s heritage style, with an unexpected twist. His passion for excellence and creativity made teaming up with Rémy Martin a natural and synergetic collaboration.

“There was an immediate connection”, says Broom. “I am about seamless perfection, uniqueness, heritage and craft, and those themes are very prevalent at Rémy Martin, a House that’s so steeped in history and heritage yet always moving forward, still modern and contemporary. It’s an honor to work on such a unique and iconic decanter and put my own twist on it.”

For the first time since its creation in 1981, the XO decanter has been reimagined by Lee Broom, while paying tribute to its already iconic style. Broom’s precision and distinctive attention to detail is represented through carvings of hundreds of fine ‘starburst’ cuts into the indents of its solar shape. Each cut symbolizes one of the hundreds of eaux-de-vie within the Rémy Martin XO blend. Inspired by icicles, they amplify the radiance and opulence of the blend, coupled with the array of aromas revealed with the addition of a single ice cube too:

“I wanted to convey the opulence of Rémy Martin XO, but also the experience of serving it on ice, which is a beautiful way to taste cognac. The cuts convey a sense of icicles as well as radiance around the circumference of the bottle. They bring a sense of coldness,” says Lee Broom.

To celebrate the launch of the Lee Broom limited edition Remy Martin XO decanter, Rémy Martin is inviting visitors to plunge into the radiant and sensorial Remy Martin XO on ice universe. Through a fully immersive 3-D rendered mobile experience, visitors can discover the designer’s inspirations and processes, and a personalized Rémy Martin XO tasting guide to savor it at home, alone, or with friends.

About Rémy Martin

Since 1724, Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world’s most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, Rémy Martin today produces Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin XO, Rémy Martin Tercet, Rémy Club and Rémy Martin V.S.O.P.

About Rémy Martin XO

Rémy Martin XO is the signature of its Cellar Master. An opulent, radiant blend of hundreds of eaux-de-vie sourced in Petite and Grande Champagne. Exceptionally smooth and full-bodied, it reveals its aromas progressively, starting with plum, mature fig, and candied orange, opening on spicy notes with a hint of cinnamon and freshly crushed hazelnuts and finishing on gourmet notes of roasted cocoa beans, honey and ginger. It is the icon of Rémy Martin, the reference of the House, the Cognac par excellence for excellent moments.

About Lee Broom

A true innovator, Lee Broom designs lighting and furniture characterized by the perfect fusion of classicism and modernity. Each piece is meticulously crafted according to the strictest criteria using the finest materials. The Lee Broom studio also houses cutting-edge technologies to create avant-garde designs. Through collaborations with prestigious design houses such as Christian Louboutin, Mulberry and Rémy Martin, Lee Broom reveals an approach to design that is strongly influenced by his background in the dramatic arts, bringing a narrative and theatrical touch to his timeless plays. He is the winner of more than 30 awards for his contribution to design, including British Designer of the Year in 2011.

For More Information:

https://www.remymartin.com/en-us/collection/xo-lee-broom/