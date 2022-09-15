Republic National Distributing Company Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a Variety of Supplier Brands

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) will launch its Hispanic Heritage Month campaign in partnership with some of its Hispanic-owned or led beverage alcohol brands to raise funds for scholarships for Hispanic students.

Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) from September 15 through October 15 is an opportunity to celebrate and uplift Hispanic culture. RNDC’s participating suppliers and VIDA associate resource group (ARG) will donate to help support The Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) scholarship. ALPFA is the first national Latino professional association in the United States, empowering and developing Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, in every sector of the global economy.

RNDC will help raise $50,000 in donations for ALPFA scholarships, which could equate to several scholarships for Hispanic students.

Participating brands include 400 Conejos Mezcal, Brugal 1888 Rum, Corralejo Tequila, Don Q Rum, Allegro Cellars and Casillero Del Diablo.

“RNDC is proud to support ALPFA and we appreciate the work of our associates to develop a great campaign alongside our brands and suppliers,” said Scott Lammert, RNDC Executive Vice President, Supplier Business Development, Wine and Spirits. “We want to continue to be a part of the work that makes our company, industry and communities at large more inclusive places. We are excited to highlight Hispanic-owned brands, master distillers, winemakers and voices within our industry.”

RNDC invites consumers to join our efforts through donating via a QR code in stores. Follow RNDC via social channels throughout the next two months to hear from associates and suppliers about their successes and challenges within the industry and why representation is important.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in 38 states plus District of Columbia, with the recent addition of the New York market.

For More Information:

https://www.rndc-usa.com/republic-national-distributing-company-celebrates-hispanic-heritage-month-with-a-variety-of-supplier-brands/