Republic Restoratives Distillery’s New Dissent Gin to Benefit National Network of Abortion Funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Republic Restoratives Distillery, a women-owned, LGBTQ-owned distillery in Washington, DC, has announced that it will donate proceeds from the sale of its brand-new Dissent Gin – inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsberg – to the National Network of Abortion Funds, which provides money to community and indigenous organizations to provide funding, travel, lodging to pregnant people in dire need of abortion care. Republic Restoratives has been loud and proud about its values and politics since its inception in 2016.

Dissent Gin joins a family of spirits including Civic Vodka (a nod to civic participation); Madam whiskey (inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris); and Purpose Rye (a reminder of the necessary connection between values and action). The company’s earliest hit offering was Rodham Rye, named for former senator and one-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Influenced by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Brooklyn upbringing, gin master and legendary bartender Nicole Hassoun lent her expertise to help create an extraordinary, smoke-infused savory gin, with unique notes of pepper, allspice, bay leaves, ginger, lemon, mandarin orange and hickory smoke. When it came time to name the gin, the choice was obvious: Dissent.

To design the Dissent label, Republic Restoratives chose D.C. artist Rose Jaffe – best known for her two-story mural of RGB and work on the famous Black Lives Matter Plaza. Jaffe’s brightly-colored depiction of women acknowledges reproductive justice through its symbolism of togetherness, resistance and power.

“We are proud to be a small, woman-owned and LGBTQ operated American business with a voice,” says Republic Restoratives Distillery’ co-founder and CEO, Pia Carusone.

“We had to do something. We knew it was coming. We felt it in our bones. All we could think was what would Ruth Bater Ginsburg do? How would her dissent read? And how can we honor the woman who made dissent an act of revolution?

Millions of Americans live in communities where safe and legal abortions were just banned. The war on women is raging but we won’t be silent. Like RBG, we dissent and we’re going to fucking fight.”

Dissent Gin is available for $79 with proceeds benefiting the National Network of Abortion Funds.

About Republic Restoratives

Republic Restoratives Distillery, founded in 2016 and located in the heart of D.C.’s burgeoning Ivy City neighborhood, is not only America’s largest crowd-funded distillery, but is also one of the few women-owned and operated distilleries in the world. We celebrate our heritage with a pioneering attitude towards the production of limited-batch spirits of the highest quality, proudly providing accessibly priced and consistently delicious products to our friends and yours. Home to Civic Vodka, Madam Whiskey, Purpose Rye, Chapmans Apple Brandy Assembly Gin and Dissent Gin, Republic Restoratives Distillery believes that cocktails foster community.

About Nicole Hassoun

In 2011, Nicole began crafting creative cocktails at a small bar called Gin Joint. She uniquely transformed her skills in engineering into pairing flavored tonics with an endless supply of gins to showcase different characteristics. In 2013, Nicole started Sinchona LLC, a bespoke tonic water company, where she designed and created delicious homemade tonic syrups branded as Chronic Tonic. In that same year, she taught classes all around the DC Metropolitan area on cocktail-making, tonic-making, and the history of gin. In the following year, Nicole was awarded Best Bartender in DC by the Washington Post Express. She then made the move from creating cocktails to distilling spirits and worked her way up to become Master Distiller of Gin and Vodka at Jos. A. Magnus & Co. Distillery in Washington DC. In 2018, she won Best Navy Strength Gin in the World by Gin Magazine, as well as multiple other awards for her line of gins. Currently, Nicole owns and operates two companies in the food & beverage industry: Cocktail Curations produces beautifully crafted cocktails and Botanical Waters for every type of event, and Sinchona LLC specializes in distillery and beverage industry advising.

About Rose Jaffe

Rose Jaffe is a visual artist, with mediums spanning mural painting, ceramics, printmaking, and digital illustration. Born and raised in the nation’s capital, Rose earned her BFA at the The University of Michigan and has pursued a creative career full time after teaching middle and high school art in the city. She has painted over 30 murals nationally and internationally, including over 20 in D.C. Her art has been featured in over fifteen publications, including the Washington Post, City Paper, NBC and CNN among others. Her work is vibrant and often playful, with themes of political activism, natural healing and spiritual grounding. She is dedicated to harnessing the power of art to find connections, build community, spark conversation and create social change.

