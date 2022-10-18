RNDC Appoints Emily Xu to SVP, eCommerce

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company, the national distributor and broker of premium wine and spirits, announces the appointment of Emily Xu to SVP, eCommerce. Xu is responsible for defining and executing the RNDC initiatives related to eCommerce channels and digital capabilities including eRNDC as broader commercial transformation. She reports to Bob Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President.

“Emily has an extensive background in eCommerce and marketing,” Hendrickson said. “I look forward to her collaboration with our teams as we continue our eCommerce and digital productivity journey.”

Xu’s leadership most recently included luxury goods retail and eCommerce in her role of Chief Marketing Officer at Mitchell Gold Bob Williams. Before that role, Xu worked at Crate & Barrel and Sears Corporation, overseeing eCommerce, customer experience, strategy, and analytics functions. In addition to retail, Emily worked at AT&T/Bell Labs early in her career, where she held various positions in R & D, innovation and commercialization.

“I’m honored to take on this new role,” Xu said. “I look forward to RNDC’s broader implementation of eCommerce and digital marketing across the organization and with our supplier partners.”

She holds MBA from the University of Chicago and an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois. She is currently on the Advisory Board for Retail Analytics Council at Northwestern University.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 37 states across the United States, with the expected addition of the New York market in 2022.

