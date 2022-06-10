Rock Star Guitarist John Petrucci Teams Up with Iron Smoke to Launch Rare Specialty Bourbon

Fairport, N.Y.— After selling out the first batch of “Rock the Barrel” bourbon in less than 18 hours, GRAMMY-award winning guitarist John Petrucci and internationally acclaimed craft bourbon whiskey distillers Iron Smoke bring you their newest batch in the “Rock the Barrel” lineup: “Rock the Barrel 2.”

“I am beyond excited for the launch of Rock The Barrel 2 and the opportunity to once again collaborate with owner Tommy Brunett, Skully and the amazing whiskey artisans over at Iron Smoke Distillery,” exclaims John Petrucci.

“Rock the Barrel 2” is a 93-proof bourbon whiskey, honoring the year John and his wife Rena were married. This smoother, easier to drink edition features a fresh flavor profile, new artwork elements, and the unique combination of John’s personal taste with Iron Smoke’s commitment to excellence.

Petrucci is a founding member of the GRAMMY award winning progressive metal band, Dream Theater, and is also a bourbon whiskeys aficionado. For this batch, Iron Smoke’s Master Distiller, Drew Westcott, focused on the original flavors John chose and nailed the lower proof for this savory bourbon blend.

“Drawing from our experience while creating the original RTB 120-proof limited run, Iron Smoke master distiller Drew Wescott has once again made one of the most amazing bourbons I have ever tasted, this time sitting at 93 proof making it the perfect whiskey for any occasion,” notes Petrucci.

Rock the Barrel 2 joins Iron Smoke’s collection of award-winning bourbon whiskeys. In 2018, Iron Smoke was rated a 95.5 in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible and in 2019 was listed in Forbes Magazine as one of the “10 Best Bourbons Beyond Kentucky.”

Alongside Petrucci, Iron Smoke CEO and founder, Tommy Brunett, conceptualized this new batch to complement the legendary guitarist’s unique taste profile.

“We knew we crushed it with John on the first batch but for the second batch, we wanted to make it memorable in a different way. A lower proof with higher expectations. This batch is a life changer!” declares Brunett.

Tommy Brunett is an accomplished musician in his own right, having played guitar for Modern English in the 1980’s. He has written and produced several albums, and regularly performs with the Tommy Brunett Band when he’s not making whiskey. He feels it is destiny that brought John Petrucci and Iron Smoke together for this collaboration.

“Getting to know John through this process has been an amazing experience personally and professionally. He’s a great human being and a true perfectionist – we really align in thought, work ethic and family life,” states Brunett. “Throw music in there and you can see why I call John one of those ‘brothers from another mother’”.

Petrucci grew up on Long Island, and so connecting with a New York State farm distillery was an important aspect to the guitarist’s signature bourbon project. Many ingredients are grown by farmers within a crow’s flying distance, and locals get to savor the smell of apple wood when the Iron Smoke crew uses the handmade smokin’ machine to cure the grains.

Expounding on his excitement for fans and bourbon whiskey enthusiasts to get their hands on this latest rendition of Rock the Barrel, Petrucci declares “Whether you’re a casual whiskey drinker or top-shelf bourbon aficionado, I can’t wait for all of you to try RTB 2 and experience all of its delicious nuances and complexities. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!”

Each 750ml bottle, hand-signed by Petrucci, comes with a custom label and a tamper seal. Every order will receive a set of bamboo coasters emblazoned with the RTB 2 logo. In addition, every order will come with an invitation to join Tommy Brunett, CEO and Founder of Iron Smoke Distillery, and John Petrucci, in an exclusive virtual tasting session. The online price is $193 per bottle. Limit four (4) bottles per customer.

“Rock the Barrel” bourbon and t-shirts are also available for in-person purchase at Iron Smoke Distillery’s World-Famous Spirit Factory, Watering Room & Side Show in Fairport, New York.

For More Information:

https://ironsmokedistillery.com/iron-smoke-rock-the-barrel/