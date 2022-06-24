Rogue Donates Portion of Bayfront Vodka Profits to Help Keep Beaches Clean

NEWPORT, Ore.— Rogue Ales & Spirits, one of the original craft distilleries in America, has created an award-winning, high-quality Bayfront Vodka to support clean oceans and beaches.

Rogue’s Bayfront Vodka is pot distilled in small batches just steps away from the Yaquina Bay on the central Oregon Coast. This bright, clean vodka provides an ideal base for classic and innovative cocktails. Like basking in the sun on the shores of Newport’s Yaquina Bay, this is an ideal vodka for leisurely moments without complication. Furthermore, every bottle sold gives 10% to non-profit organizations such as SOLVE to keep beaches and waterways clean and healthy.

“We’ve been crafting world-class spirits since 2003 at our home in Newport on the Oregon Coast,” says Steven Garrett, VP of Business Development. “Our spirits are crafted from quality ingredients and have a strong sense of origin. We use fresh picked cucumbers and botanicals in our gins, our whiskeys are aged in oak barrels that breathe the cool, moist Pacific air, and our vodka is distilled to help protect the gorgeous coastline in our backyard.”

Bayfront Vodka has also garnered top-tier industry recognition. In 2020, it received a Silver Award from the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a Bronze at the Sunset International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Bayfront Vodka was awarded the highest honor, the Best of Class – Platinum Award from the 2022 International SIP Awards.

“Our most exclusive award is reserved for premium spirits receiving scores in the pinnacle of their respective categories. The Best of Class medal expresses the highest acclaim from consumer judges. In its 14th year of record-breaking growth, the 2022 SIP competition saw a new record high of over 1,270 spirit and mixer brand entries from all over the world. This large field of entrants makes even a SIP Awards Bronze medal an impressive accomplishment, as many competitors went home without any recognition.” – Cher Holmes, Director of Operations, SIP Awards

PRODUCT FACTS: Bayfront Vodka

80 proof

Format: 750 ml, 1.75l, 50ml

Ingredients: 100% corn

Vegan, Gluten-free

Availability: Year round

Rogue’s Bayfront Vodka is available in liquor stores and bars throughout Oregon, Washington and California, and online.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.

For More Information:

https://shop.rogue.com/products/bayfront-vodka