Romeo’s Launches Romeo’s Sonic, a New Line of Gin-Inspired Seltzers

MONTREAL— Just in time for summertime, romeo’s is launching its own line of ultra premium seltzers in Quebec grocery and convenience store network in collaboration with industry giant’s, Labatt. romeo’s sonic marks the beginning of an important step; after the success of romeo’s gin spirits, its ready-to-drink gin-based cocktails and its non-alcoholic version, romeo’s is now entering the world of malt-based seltzers with a unique, innovative and distinctive offering.

The only gin-inspired seltzer available in three unique flavors.

All of the signature botanical expression of romeo’s gin is found in the three unique flavors of romeo’s sonic: watermelon and hibiscus, a sunny, bright, lively and fruity pairing; cucumber and rose, a seductive vegetal and floral character; and grapefruit and rosemary, a citrusy, bitter and fragrant taste with lightness and balance. Each 355 ml can contains only 4g of sugar and 100 calories. The alcohol content is 4% alc./vol.

“I am so excited to finally launch this new line of gin-inspired seltzers! This collaboration with Labatt is a recognition of the creativity and quality of our approach. For over a year, the entire team has been working hard to offer products that are not only delicious, but also original and different!” – Nicolas Duvernois, CEO of Duvernois Creative Spirits

Labatt and romeo’s join forces to power the romeo’s sonic line of seltzers. The innovation and creativity of romeo’s has charmed Labatt and Labatt’s experience in production, distribution and sales force make it a partner of choice for romeo’s.

“The ready-to-drink category is evolving and as more consumers are seeking out varying beverage options, we’re continuously innovating to meet the needs and changing demands of our consumers”, said Brian Kuhn, Vice-President, Beyond Beer, Labatt Breweries of Canada. “Our partnership with Duvernois Creative Spirits and the launch of romeo’s sonic, a gin-inspired seltzer, in Quebec, is a great example of this evolution. With the strength of the Duvernois brand name, their team’s creativity and product development expertise and of our distribution network, our teams are excited to bring this new beverage to Quebecers just in time for summer.”

The three visuals of romeo’s sonic were entirely created using a tool conceptualized by our team. Inspired by generative art, which allows to shape an image with the help of the sound it can capture, in order to bring to life and illustrate the music on the can. Distorting an image with sound or recomposing sound into an image, the experience is captivating.

The romeo’s sonic gin-inspired seltzer line is now available throughout Quebec grocery and convenience stores network at a retail price of $14.99 for a 6-pack of 355 ml cans and $23.99 for a 12-pack of various flavors.

About Romeo’s Gin

From a gin imagined in Montreal in 2015, romeo’s gin is now a large family of products including a range of flavoured gins, alcoholic and non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails as well as romeo’s sonic seltzers. Democratizing and promoting the art of tomorrow by showcasing artists from different backgrounds, both in our products and in our initiatives, has been our motto since the very beginning. romeo’s gin was designed for non-conformists, those for whom limits do not exist and who create what makes us think and move forward. Together, we can make a difference, highlight art and be loud. The art of gin since 2015.

About Duvernois Creative Spirits

Founded in Montreal in 2009, Duvernois Creative Spirits is a leader in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage industry. Our different product lines are distinguished by their innovative character and exceptional quality. An entrepreneurial adventure that continues to evolve through its different universes such as Pur Vodka, romeo’s gin, Microbrasserie Le BockAle and Choco Crème. Today, as one of the most important independent producers in North America, Duvernois Creative Spirits is working hard to develop tomorrow’s crazy ideas.

For More Information:

https://romeosgin.com/romeos-sonic/