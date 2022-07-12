Roseade USA Announces Strategic Shift to California Production

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.— Roseade, the original rosé lemonade spritz, is excited to announce a strategic shift in production, from Australia to California. The ready-to-drink spritzer was originally created in 2018 in Victoria, Australia, and launched in the U.S. market via Concurrent Wines in April 2021. Over the past year, Roseade has secured multiple U.S. distribution partnerships and gained popularity with retail and on-premise channels as well as in the convenience category, positioning the brand for continued growth and solidified new roots in the U.S. market through local production.

Keeping in line with Roseade’s Aussie roots, the California-produced cans will continue to be made with quality, all-natural ingredients and will boast the same refreshing and zingy flavor. The new cans will contain 100% California products, including California rosé wine and lemons from California farms. Roseade’s shift to production in California is a strategic business decision, as the brand has rooted itself in California culture. Its new coastal location aligns with the brand’s identity as a summer-inspired beverage communicating chill vibes.

“We are thrilled to have completed this first round of production in California! This shift allows us to keep up with the demand that continues to grow and to present Roseade to larger retailers nationwide, now with steady supply,” says Roseade co-founder Karl Ziegler. “As a native Californian, I am pleased to be using incredible local ingredients that remain all natural; we’ve found high-quality rosé and lemon juice that allows Roseade to remain the best-tasting rosé lemonade wine spritzer in the market.”

Roseade’s deliciously refreshing combination of top-notch rosé wine, fresh-squeezed lemonade and spritz combines all the flavors of summer in the convenience of a can. The fun, vibrant cans are complete with Lenny the Lemon’s smiling face, inviting good times and good vibes. Since launching stateside in 2021, Roseade has been consistently recognized as a “top pick” by notable journalists and authorities in the wine, cocktail and ready-to-drink beverage categories.

Distribution of Roseade continues to expand, and the brand can be found at many independent retailers nationwide, via Drizly and Gopuff, as well as online via RoseadeUSA.com.

About Roseade USA LLC

Roseade USA LLC is a partnership between importer Karl Ziegler of Concurrent Wines and Roseade founder Lee Smallman of Australia-based Chirping Bird Wines. The refreshing wine-based beverage is a low-alcohol (8% ABV), gluten-free, ready-to-drink combination of rosé, traditional lemonade and spritz. Enjoyed in a can or over ice, Roseade is intended to celebrate good times and good vibes with a refreshingly fun twist on a rosé spritz. The spritzer is available in four-packs, boasting Lenny the Lemon’s chill vibe on each vibrant pink can.

For More Information:

https://www.roseadeusa.com/