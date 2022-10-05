Ross & Squibb Launches Ultra-Limited Release: Remus Gatsby Reserve

Ross & Squibb Distillery announced the latest member of the Remus Bourbon family: Remus Gatsby Reserve. Released to celebrate F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary novel, “The Great Gatsby”, a century ago – from its events in 1922 to its publication in 1925 – Remus Gatsby Reserve is bottled at 97.8 proof (48.9 ABV) and offered in ultra-limited quantities at a minimum suggested retail price of $199.99 per 750-ml bottle.

Crafted by master distiller Ian Stirsman and his team at Ross & Squibb Distillery, Remus Gatsby Reserve is made with the 175-year-old Lawrenceburg, Indiana, distillery’s finest 15-year-old reserves of straight bourbon whiskey and is offered at cask strength. Hitting shelves this October, Remus Gatsby Reserve leads with rich aromas of dried candied fruit, caramelized pecans, charred oak and tobacco, and the taste profile is characterized by flavors of candied fruit, syrup, leather, and cherry, while the finish lingers with notes of cinnamon, char, and oak.

“The Remus Bourbon brand has provided our team an opportunity to showcase the great bourbon whiskey produced at Ross & Squibb,” said Stirsman. “Like the Remus Repeal Reserve series, Remus Gatsby Reserve gave us a chance to showcase some of the best bourbons we have – in this case, some of the finest 15-year-old bourbons in our reserves. Remus Gatsby Reserve is certain to be a highly sought-after member of the Remus Bourbon family, particularly given its limited production.”

“The Remus Bourbon brand is inspired by the finest bourbon of the Prohibition era, and ‘The Great Gatsby’ offers arguably the most well-known depiction of those times,” said Shanae Randolph, brand manager for Remus Bourbon. “With its Art-Deco-inspired design, Remus Gatsby Reserve will serve as yet another authentic way for the Remus brand to transport bourbon fans back to the excitement of the Roaring 20s.”

Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and the Remus Repeal Reserve series continue to achieve some of the highest recognition in the bourbon category, with both Remus Bourbon and Remus Repeal Reserve Series V earning Gold in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as the 2022 ASCOT Awards. Additionally, Remus Repeal Reserve Series V earned a 98-point rating by Tasting Panel Magazine and was named among the best bourbon releases of the year by Men’s Journal, UPROXX, Fred Minnick and Paste Magazine.

About Remus Bourbon

Remus Bourbon is crafted at Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of Bourbon whiskies, aged five years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI is crafted from 2008, 2012and 2014 reserve Bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $99.99/750-ml bottle).

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands.

