Royal Dutch Distillers Appoints Brian Thomas as Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, Fla.— Royal Dutch Distillers (RDD), the US subsidiary of De Kuyper Royal Distiller names Brian Thomas as their new Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. The former COO Peter Iglesias left the spirits company based in Miami, FL, at his own request to pursue new opportunities.

“I am very pleased that we were able to recruit our long-time Sales Director Brian Thomas for the position of COO. Brian not only understands our company very well, but also has a deep knowledge of the US spirit market. I am convinced that he will further expand the success of our brands in the US by following our global vision to ‘Own the Cocktail’”, states Mark de Witte, CEO of De Kuyper Royal Distillers. “Please join me in wishing Brian all success in his new role and responsibilities and thanking Peter Iglesias for his great contribution and commitment over the past years. I wish him all the best in his new professional opportunity.”

Brian brings over 20 years of industry experience in sales, importation, and distributor management in all markets through the United States. He started at RDD as the Illinois Market Manager in 2016, and was rapidly awarded larger responsibilities in the Midwest, and became Director of Sales Western US in 2018. In 2019, he was named Director of Sales of the US.

“I am very much looking forward to this new role at Royal Dutch Distillers, and continued partnership with Blue Ridge Wine and Spirits. Together we will build upon the previous growth of Royal Dutch Distillers’ portfolio in the US, and take the brands to the next level”, says Brian Thomas.

Royal Dutch Distillers is a 100% subsidiary of De Kuyper Royal Distillers headquartered in Schiedam (The Netherlands). RDD specializes in the sales and marketing of ultra-premium, bartender-focused spirits and cream-based wines such as Mandarine Napoléon, the rich and unique combination of mandarin and cognac, since 1892, Heering Cherry Liqueur, bartender’s choice with more than 200yrs of history, Rutte gin and genever, Fiorito Limoncello, Bébo Cuban Coffee Liqueur and America’s famous ChocoVine range.

The family-owned global company De Kuyper Royal Distillers, well known from the global market-leading brand in cocktail liqueurs, brings in more than 325 years of expertise in creating high quality liqueurs. The Dutch Distiller consistently pursues its vision to “Own the Cocktail” and enables everyone to enjoy great cocktails on every occasion. Being among the world’s leading liqueur distilleries, curiosity and passion for the distilled product are the constant driving force behind innovative and successful new product developments. The family business received the prestigious “Liqueur Producer of the Year” award from the internationally leading ISC in 2022 for the fourth year in a row next to many trophies and awards for their spirits and liqueurs.

For More Information:

http://www.royaldutchdistillers.com/