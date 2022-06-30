Saltwater Woody Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Now Available

National rum brand Saltwater Woody has unveiled its first line of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, now available in bars, restaurants and liquor stores in Kentucky and Indiana and will continue rolling out nationwide. The lineup features three delicious flavors – Lemon Mojito, Piña Colada and Watermelon Pineapple Daiquiri. Saltwater Woody’s product expansion and ongoing market growth signify the brand impact as new products continue to become available.

Made with real fruit juice and Saltwater Woody rum, the three non-carbonated RTD cocktails provide a convenient way to enjoy a delicious cocktail. Each canned cocktail is 12 fluid ounces and 4.5% alcohol by volume. At 99 calories each and no added sugar, the cocktails also merge into the better-for-you space.

“Over the past two years, the craft cocktail industry has exploded,” said Paul Heintzman, co-founder of Saltwater Woody. “We’re thrilled to join the ready-to-drink ranks and provide a more convenient way for longtime fans and new consumers to ride the Saltwater Woody wave. While beverage trends and popularity are constantly changing, we know that our consumers never get tired of having fun, and that’s what Saltwater Woody represents.”

Each of the three flavors provide a taste of the brand’s love for beach life and passion for summertime. The Lemon Mojito has a lemonade flavor, with a touch of mint; the Piña Colada cocktail has flavors of smooth coconut and notes of sweet pineapple; and the Watermelon Pineapple Daiquiri has a hint of cool watermelon, notes of sweet pineapple and a kick of powerful citrus.

Known for being “cut with saltwater,” Saltwater Woody is the first-ever spirit to utilize this unique process which naturally enhances the flavors within a cocktail by tempering bitterness and amplifying sweets and sours. The saltwater also brightens flavors like fresh herbs and fruits while freeing up aromatic molecules, delivering a delicious aroma with every pour.

Saltwater Woody’s ready-to-drink cocktails join previously launched brand products, including Saltwater Woody Original, Saltwater Woody Grapefruit, and Saltwater Woody Lemon.

“Our unique blending process already helps enhance the flavors in cocktails, so it was only natural for us to expand into the ready-to-drink space,” said Matt Kenney, co-founder of Saltwater Woody. “Featuring real fruit juice and no sugar added, we’re joining the ready-to-drink space with a non-carbonated and better-for-you option for consumers to continue enjoying our rum. These cocktails are like summer vacation in a can.”

About Saltwater Woody

Distilled on the Florida coast, Saltwater Woody redefines the rum category with a revolutionary approach to the craft. Founded in 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky, Saltwater Woody is cut with saltwater and blended with real fruit juice, delivering an always refreshing, crisp, and flavorful cocktail.

For More Information:

http://saltwaterwoody.com/pages/find-a-woody