Select Aperitivo Debuts Spritz Kit Gift Packs in Partnership with La Marca Prosecco

NEW YORK, N.Y.— The spritz is the quintessential drink of summer, and to welcome the warmer months, Select Aperitivo is partnering with La Marca Prosecco to offer the Select Spritz Gift Pack. The bright, bittersweet and bold flavors of Select Aperitivo, mixed with the fresh fruit aromas of La Marca Prosecco, combine to make a stunning and delicious Select Spritz. Available in key markets beginning July 15, the gift pack includes one bottle of Select Aperitivo alongside one bottle of La Marca Prosecco and one branded Select Spritz glass, in an eye-catching ruby red gift pack priced at $27.99.

Select Aperitivo is an Italian bitter aperitivo created in 1920 Pilla Distilleries in the heart of Venice, a place renowned for the art of liquor making. During the postwar period, the young Pilla Brothers contributed to the rebirth of the city and when the popularity of the aperitivo began to spread, the Spritz soon became a favorite, establishing Select Aperitivo as the star of the Venetian cocktail scene. The name was both intentional and fortuitous; selectus means “to select” in Latin, and Select Aperitivo quickly became the aperitivo of choice of Venetians for 100 years and counting. A precise selection of 30 botanicals, most prominently juniper berries and rhubarb root, undergo a complex process to achieve the distinctive, bittersweet taste of Select Aperitivo. With its sophisticated aromatic profile, Select Aperitivo is the essential ingredient for making the Venetian Spritz, which is made by combining three ounces of La Marca Prosecco, two ounces of Select Aperitivo and one ounce of soda water in a wine glass, and garnishing with a green olive.

La Marca, America’s favorite sparkling wine, is known for its refreshing style and delicate, floral palate. Made from the expressive Glera grape — found in the hillside vineyards of Italy’s Prosecco capital, Treviso — La Marca Prosecco is an elegant, luxurious sparkling wine that pairs beautifully with a variety of foods. Opening with aromas of fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle blossoms, the crisp, clean palate brings fruity notes of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The finish is light and refreshing with a tantalizing hint of sweetness.

For More Information:

https://www.selectaperitivo.com/