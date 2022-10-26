Select Club Launches Peanut Butter and Banana Flavored Whisky & Cream

HOUSTON, Texas— Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world, is proud to announce one of the company’s imported brands, Select Club, has launched a new Peanut Butter and Banana Whisky & Cream.

“We are excited to introduce another exceptional flavor from one of our most popular brands,” said Eduardo Morales, President and CEO of Mexcor International. “Select Club is experiencing wonderful growth as the brand continues to roll out new and enticing flavors that appeal to today’s consumers.”

Made from the finest North American corn and rye, Select Club whisky undergoes intensive aging in American Oak Bourbon barrels and multiple rounds of filtering to create a smoother, balanced and bolder taste. Nothing is more satisfying than Select Club’s Peanut Butter and Banana whisky and cream, which provides drinkers with a creamy, buttery peanut butter notes with a fresh banana blend in every sip. Best served over ice or mixed into an adult shake, the Peanut Butter and Banana Whisky is the perfect afternoon treat or way to end a day with a tasty dessert.

Last year, Select Club Pecan Praline Whisky & Cream Liqueur won Best in Class – Best Cream/Dairy Liqueur and received a Double Gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Mexcor’s Select Club Pecan Praline Whisky also received a Gold medal. Select Club’s Sea Salted Caramel Whisky & Cream sold out within weeks after its debut.

“The demand for flavored whisky is continuing to grow,” said Morales. “We are really proud to import and distribute a brand like Select Club as they embody a level of excellence we align with as a company.”

Since 1989, Mexcor International has grown its portfolio to more than 4,900 brands from over 80 countries, with 480 new brands in the last year alone. With more than 100 suppliers and growing, Mexcor International has a substantial national sales network, currently extending to 50 states, and directly distributes thousands of items through warehouses in Texas, Florida, Californiaand Louisiana. Additionally, Mexcor hires their own employees and inventory is serviced by a fleet of company-owned and operated, refrigerated delivery vehicles which facilitates the company’s scalability and ensures every touch point of the business stays true to the core values.

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world. With a mission to elevate and celebrate life through the company’s core values of being all-in, future thinking and people oriented, the family-owned corporation has cultivated relationships with suppliers by building its brands and providing impactful service, innovation and value to customers. With distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida and California, Mexcor International’s reach extends to 50 states and continues to strategically expand and grow into a world-class, Hispanic-owned beverage distribution and import company.

