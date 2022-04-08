SelvaRey Rum Appoints Two Key Sales Team Members

LOS ANGELES, Calif.–SelvaRey, the award-winning, single-estate rum co-owned by Bruno Mars, announced two pivotal roles within the brand’s sales team—Kate Stone, promoted to Vice President of Sales, and Charles Bourgeois, newly hired as Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships.

Since debuting its new look designed by Bruno Mars in 2020, SelvaRey also introduced two new flavors last year—Owner’s Reserve and Coconut—joining its flagship White and Chocolate rums. The award-winning brand remains committed to sustainability and continues to challenge perceptions of rum’s flavor and versatility.

“We are really fortunate that SelvaRey has attracted some of the most exceptional and diverse talent in the industry,” says co-founder Seth Gold. “We know that SelvaRey’s success is the product of our team and we’re committed to fostering the next generation in all aspects of our business, and to do our part to increase equity and access in the industry.”

“We are confident that under Kate and Charles’ leadership, SelvaRey will continue to grow and evolve, with placement in not only leading restaurants, high-end hotels, and craft cocktail destinations, but also retail locations around the U.S. and Asia, where anyone can access SelvaRey and create an experience of tropical luxury at home,” says co-founder Seth Gold.

Kate Stone began her prolific sales career at age 21 working in marketing for Miller Brewing Co. From there, she segued into a sales role at one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. During her 13-year tenure at House of LaRose, she mastered the art of beverage sales in key roles ranging from Marketing Manager to Territory Sales Manager. In 2012, she transitioned from beer to bourbon, joining Beam Suntory as a Territory Manager, and later being promoted to On-Premise Channel Manager for the state of Ohio. In 2021, Kate joined the SelvaRey Rum team as Director of Sales and has now been elevated into the role of Vice President of Sales —a title held by very few women in the alcoholic beverage industry.

Charles Bourgeois is an accomplished sales and marketing professional with 15-years of experience across the nightlife, entertainment & beverage industries. Originally from Houston, Texas with a bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College, Bourgeois has always had a passion for building brands through empowering community. At the age of 17, Charles ambitiously launched his own marketing agency, creating consumer experiences with A-list celebrities and world-renowned properties. This entrepreneurial spirit would ultimately attract the attention of industry giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, who recruited Bourgeois. In his visionary work on brands like Stella Artois, he has reconstructed the brand’s consumer ideology and created a novel approach to super-premium beer sales in multicultural markets. Now, Bourgeois is applying his acumen to the luxury spirits category with SelvaRey Rum as the Director of Sales & Strategic Partnerships.

About SelvaRey

Originally launched in 2014, SelvaRey set out to change perceptions of what rum can be. Today the brand is co-owned and operated by Seth Gold, Marc Gold, Robert Herzig and Bruno Mars. Distilled in the jungles of Panama by the world-renowned master blender Don “Pancho” Francisco Fernandez, each variant offers a unique taste while boasting a luxuriously smooth and distinctively balanced character. From harvesting the sugarcane and pressing the juice to the distillation and blending, the rum is produced on a single estate.

