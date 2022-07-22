Shand Import Launches Spirits Wholesale Distribution in California

Shand Import LLC, an experienced importer of brands such as Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky and Black Bull Blended Malt Whisky, announces the launch of Shand Import Distribution in California. Based in Los Angeles, Shand has cultivated a catalog of rare and specialty boutique spirits, imported from around the world, and now available for distribution to retailers throughout the state of California.

With the continued consolidation of alcohol wholesale distribution across the US, it has become increasingly more difficult for suppliers to enter the market through the three-tiered system. Due to limited options, many new and small suppliers, retailers, and consumers have been unfortunately been left with a homogenized selection of spirits and a reduction in choices.

Duncan Taylor is best known as an independent bottler of rare and hard-to-find single cask whiskies and rums from highly sought-after, current, and past distilleries, as well as the producers of the Black Bull line of blended malt scotches.

In addition, many first-to-market spirits brands, have begun making their debut across the state, including tequilas, mezcals, whiskies, cognacs, vodkas, and gins. Based in Los Angeles, Shand Import Distribution is available to ship to retailers across California.

About Shand Import

Owned and operated by Moji Shand, a former attorney in LA, Shand Import is recognized by the National Women’s Business Enterprise Council as a woman-owned business. For more than a decade, they have sourced specialty craft spirits from around the globe, with an eye on promoting brands with shared values of, quality and authenticity.

For More Information:

https://www.shandimportllc.com/