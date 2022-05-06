Simply Spiked Lemonade Hits Shelves This June

CHICAGO, Ill.— Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) has announced that Simply Spiked Lemonade, the highly anticipated new lineup of full-flavor alcohol beverages inspired by the country’s no. 1 chilled juice brand, will arrive on shelves this June. Simply Spiked Lemonade marks the latest product line in the agreement between Molson Coors and The Coca Cola Company and will bring real fruit juice credentials to the ready-to-drink alcohol beverage space.

“We knew people would be excited once they found out about Simply Spiked Lemonade. We didn’t expect the unprecedented level of consumer hype, which we’ve never seen for a product announcement before,” says Joy Ghosh, vice president of above premium beer and flavored alcohol beverages at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “From all the tweets, memes and off-the-charts social excitement, people are pumped to try this product and the good news is, the wait is almost over. In a few weeks, drinkers across the country will be able to try Simply Spiked Lemonade for themselves.”

Just in time for summer, Simply Spiked Lemonade will debut this June in four distinct flavors:

Signature Lemonade: Bright and refreshing, with a perfect balance of sweet lemonade and fresh, lemony tartness

Strawberry Lemonade: Ripe, jammy strawberry notes combined with an elevated, tart lemonade finish

Blueberry Lemonade: Unique and refreshing, with ripe blueberry notes blended with smooth lemonade flavor

Watermelon Lemonade: Watermelon sweetness complimented by a bright, lemon juice balance

Each will be available in a four-flavor variety pack featuring slim cans as well as 24oz standalone cans for select flavors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company produces, distributes and markets Simply Spiked Lemonade as part of an agreement with The Coca-Cola Company. As The Coca-Cola Company’s second-largest U.S. brand in terms of net revenue after Coca-Cola, Simply is a $1 billion+ and growing brand. It can be found in 1 of every 2 American households.

The launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade marks the latest collaboration between Molson Coors and The Coca-Cola Company following the 2021 launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which recently expanded with Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer and Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer in 2022.

For More Information:

https://www.molsoncoors.com/drinksimplyspiked