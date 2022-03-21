sipMARGS Launches New RTD Sparkling Margarita Flavor–Spicy

New York, N.Y.– Just in time for spring, sipMARGS has launched a NEW and exciting ready-to-drink sparkling margarita flavor, Spicy! sipMARGS is a real, authentic margarita made with top-quality tequila, perfect for those who want fun without compromise. While it’s low calorie, low sugar, and low carbs; it is not low in flavor. It’s a bold, great-tasting margarita – making it the perfect go-to canned beverage for any occasion.

“When we launched sipMARGS a little less than a year ago, we knew we wanted to keep pushing the envelope on what was out there. I think Spicy does that. It brings a sense of creativity to ready to drink cocktails.” says founder Joey Angelo. The latest flavor, Spicy Margarita, is a zesty spin on the classic margarita flavor. Spicy brings notes of passionfruit, yuzu and jalapeno for a unique, great tasting flavor with a peppery zing to awaken the senses.

Spicy is being added to a collection of fan favorites with their original flavors being: Classic Sparkling Margarita, Sparkling Mango Margarita, Sparkling Coconut Margarita and Sparkling Mezcal Margarita. sipMARGS offers consumers a alcohol level of 5% ABV, enough flavor to taste great, a quality tequila base (not wine or malt), and a competitive price point from an iconic brand focused solely on the margarita category. All five flavors are offered in 4-packs (SRP $11.99) and Variety 8-packs (SRP $19.99).

“Our goal was always to create an authentic canned margarita that stands out, with the launch of our brand back in June 2021, we have been able to see how we can keep innovating while also being able to focus on the taste,” says Brian Axelrod, founder of sipMARGS. “Giving consumers the ease of getting their hands on a good tasting margarita with just the pop open of a can, that’s the goal” he goes on to say.

Spicy was officially released in March and all of the sipMARGS flavors are currently available in stores in New York, New Jersey and Florida. Consumers can also get their hands on the can on the sipMARGS website.

About sipMARGS

sipMARGS is the ready-to-drink, bold-tasting, and refreshing, canned margarita. Unlike many of its competitors who use a malt or wine base, sipMARGS uses top-quality tequila in canned libations for an authentic flavor you can taste. sipMARGS remain low in sugar, calories and carbs with an abundance of flavor. At an alcohol level of 5% ABV, these margaritas have been named the best canned cocktail for all margarita lovers. sipMARGS is solely focused on the margarita industry and offers a refreshing twist on the iconic taste of the classic beverage. At a reasonable price, these carbonated cocktails are affordable and delicious. SipMARGS are currently offered in four full-bodied flavors including Sparkling Classic Margarita, Sparkling Coconut Margarita, Sparkling Mango Margarita, Sparkling Mezcal Margarita and now Sparkling Spicy Margarita.

For More Information:

https://www.sipmargs.com/