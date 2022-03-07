Slane Irish Whiskey Introduces Slane Special Edition

SLANE, COUNTY MEATH, IRELAND — Nearly five years after the release of their first triple-casked blend, Slane Irish Whiskey is proud to announce the launch of Slane Special Edition – a must-have spirit for whiskey and music fans alike. Celebrating 40 years of Slane’s trailblazing music history, bottles of this special, limited-edition whiskey will be available to buy from select retailers across the United States starting in March and in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Slane Special Edition is the long-awaited second release in the United States after the brand’s initial introduction in May 2017. The limited-edition blend was created as a tribute to Lord Henry Conyngham and his vision to bring Ireland together in 1981 by throwing the country’s biggest rock concert and welcoming thousands of music lovers to his front lawn at Slane Castle. More than 40 years later, Lord Henry’s vision lives on having played host to some of the biggest music acts on the planet and attracting visitors from all over the world.

Slane Special Edition amps up the flavor that comes from Slane Irish Whiskey’s signature triple-casked method by using extra virgin oak casks blended with seasoned barrels and Spanish sherry casks. The bottling at 45% ABV is another nod to Slane’s music legacy with a neat riff on the 45 rpm record single – a format that changed music forever. Slane Special Edition features a nose of bold, toasted oak alongside vanilla spice notes found in Slane Irish Whiskey’s core expression to deliver a rich, complex whiskey with a warm, lingering finish. Slane Special Edition is a whiskey that can stand on its own, on the rocks, or sing in a cocktail.

Presented in its distinctive black glass bottle with embossed crest and featuring label artwork inspired by 1981 along with images by Irish photographers Andy Spearman and Fran Caffrey, Slane Special Edition is boxed in a gift carton with recommended drinks recipes, details of Slane’s music story and exclusive access to a 40th anniversary playlist, curated by Slane Irish Whiskey co-founder and son of Lord Henry, Alex Conyngham. A powerful and eclectic soundtrack, it includes music from some of the biggest names to have played at Slane Castle over the years.

Slane Irish Whiskey Co-Founder Alex Conyngham stated, “Having grown up with the Slane Concerts in my back garden, I’ve come to realize the power of a live music experience. Since that first gig in 1981, Slane has hosted many remarkable artists but it’s always been the spirit of the fans that makes it special. To mark 40 years of Slane concerts, we created a whiskey where we turned the volume up a notch to give a fuller flavor experience.”

Slane Special Edition will be distributed nationwide through select US retailers at a suggested retail price of $36.99 for a 750ml bottle beginning in March with pre-sale via ReserveBar starting on March 6.

About Slane Irish Whiskey

Slane Irish Whiskey marries traditional Irish craftsmanship with innovations like its signature Triple Casked maturation process. Using a blend of virgin, seasoned and sherry casks, the resulting spirit is bold, yet smooth and more robust and complex than a traditional blended Irish whiskey. Its striking black bottle calls out its distinctive flavor and unconventional approach that embodies the pride of Slane. It was created by Brown-Forman working with the Conyngham family, which has three centuries of ties to the village of Slane. For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester and Tequila Herradura.

For more information about Slane Irish Whiskey, please visit slaneirishwhiskey.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/slanewhiskey, on Twitter at @SlaneWhiskey and on Instagram at @SlaneWhiskey.

https://www.slaneirishwhiskey.com