Sliabh Liag Distillers Releases Smokiest Blend Yet With The Midnight Silkie Irish Whiskey

The award-winning Midnight Silkie is now available across the United States, completing The Legendary Silkie Collection and marking the final ‘sup’ on imbibers’ smoky Irish whiskey journey.

September 2022 (Donegal, Ireland) – Sliabh Liag Distillers, Donegal’s first legal distillery in 175 years and a leader in the ‘Irish Whiskey renaissance,’ has officially launched The Midnight Silkie Irish Whiskey across the United States. As the smokiest blend in the Silkie Whiskey collection yet, it has at its heart a triple distilled peated single malt, giving a rich, smoky, complex character that is distinctly different to lighter styles of Irish whiskey.

Preceding its official debut in the US, the Midnight Silkie Irish Whiskey won double gold in its first competition at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Further proving its pedigree, this award is only the most recent in The Legendary Silkie Irish Whiskey Collection, as each blend has won double gold or better, in addition to several other strong industry accolades.

Inspired by company founder James Doherty’s childhood memories of the aroma of his grandfather’s tobacco pipe, Midnight Silkie uses a variety of triple distilled, peated and unpeated single malts matured in sherry, bourbon, oloroso, red wine, virgin oak and imperial stout casks to attain the smoky, sweet tobacco and sandalwood fragrances that are found on the nose.

Commenting on the release, Founder James Doherty said: “Our smokiest whiskey yet really harks back to a pre-prohibition time when Donegal’s characteristic style was famed for warming, earthy flavours. Just one sniff has me transported right back to my grandparents’ front room and the rich smells of the peat fire, pipe tobacco and fresh baking combining lusciously.”

Designed to take drinkers on a journey through true Irish whiskey, each blend from the collection increases in complexity and smokiness, offering a true sense of Donegal’s nearly-forgotten distilling style. With this mission in mind, The Silkie Collection has become a staple in Irish whiskey drinkers’ repertoire while also changing imbibers’ overall perception of smoky whiskey.

As with all other gold-medal-winning Silkie Irish Whiskeys in the range (Silkie and Dark Silkie), Sliabh Liag Distillers offers full transparency of Midnight’s blend. Bottled at 46% ABV, Midnight Silkie is non-chill filtered and has no colouring added – the yellow gold liquid is solely from the intriguing cask mix. Named after the legendary Silkie seals of the Donegal coast, mythical

shapeshifters who turn from seal to enchanting sea maiden to steal the hearts of fishermen, The Midnight Silkie Irish Whiskey is priced at $46.99 and is currently rolling out across all 50 states – both in-store and with select online retailers including Tipxy (full distribution details available upon request).

While best savoured at first neat or over ice, the smoky complexity of Midnight Silkie comes alive in mixed drinks. Two delicious serves for after dark:

Midnight Spark – Midnight Silkie with 25ml orange liqueur and topped with soda and an orange twist is an exceptional way to enjoy this Silkie’s smokiness.

Mermaid in Manhattan – Midnight Silkie with sweet vermouth and few dashes of bitters stirred and served straight up with a maraschino cherry sees Silkie’s backbone shine. Tasting Notes:

On the nose it has a rich muscovado sweetness, pipe smoke, Christmas spice, sandalwood, orange zest, baked apples, chocolate orange, sweet tobacco and is rounded, linseed and earthy.

To taste there is an initially intense molasses sweetness, as it warms a dry peat smoke takes over. The taste of pipe ash, raisins and sultanas boiled with nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves is present. Then toffee apples, a toasted, drying oak, tobacco, and leather, and yet a freshness – a brisk hint of pine and blood oranges, even sweet grapefruit.

The finish is sweet spice that just melts gently away and leaves a comforting dried fruit and peat fire warmth. About Sliabh Liag

Sliabh Liag (pronounced ‘sleeve league’) Distillers is an independently owned distillery committed to reclaiming the distilling heritage of Donegal. The distillery’s portfolio includes premium spirit brands An Dúlamán Irish Maritime Gin, An Dúlamán Santa Ana Navy Strength Gin, The Legendary Silkie Irish Whiskey, Dark Silkie Irish Whiskey, The Midnight Silkie Irish Whiskey and Assaranca Vodka. The Company has distribution in 35 countries around the world. Sliabh Liag’s new distillery at Ardara, Co. Donegal recently opened to the public on August 1, 2022. This state-of-the-art facility combines the latest distilling technology and a unique “all grains in” process with ancient Donegal distilling knowhow to create a Twhiskey unlike that found in the rest of Ireland.

For More Information:

https://www.sliabhliagdistillers.com