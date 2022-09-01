Solento Organic Tequila Announces 2nd Annual Solento Surf Festival

ENCINITAS, Calif.— Beginning September 22, 2022, Solento, the award-winning USDA-certified organic tequila, will present the second annual Solento Surf Festival (SSF). The four-day festival will kick off at La Paloma Theater in Encinitas, CA at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 22nd, culminating on Sunday, September 25th with a beach activation and surf competition at Seaside Reef in Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

Curated by Solento founder + filmmaker Taylor Steele, the SSF is a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing some of today’s most captivating surf films and live conversations with world-class athletes and filmmakers.

“The success of last year’s Solento Surf Festival was a dream come true and it inspired us to really push the envelope this year,” said Taylor Steele, Solento Organic Tequila Founder. “The community can look forward to a showcase of the best new surf films, a lineup of world-class surfers, and the debut of the family-friendly surf competition and beach activation at Seaside Reef.”

Inspired by Steele’s formative years in the surf and film industry, the SSF will take place in Solento’s hometown of Encinitas, and provide a glimpse into the company’s ‘slow’ culture and surf-centric lifestyle. Presented by Solento, the festival is supported by sponsors including Pedal Electric, SunBum, Yeti, and Ting, as well as local businesses and the Encinitas community.

The SSF film line up includes: Facing Monsters, Gravity, Sweet Adventure, Physics of Noseriding, Everything to Me, Interlusion, Surf Film, Beyond Sunset as well as musical performances by Emily Afton, Low Volts and more. A standup comedy performance by surfer Benji Weatherley and a Momentum Generation 30-Year Anniversary conversation led by Taylor Steele will wrap up the film and music portion of the festival on the evening of the 24th.

On September 25th, the surf competition will take place from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and is free to attend. All proceeds from surf competition entries and festival drink sales will be donated to charitable partners Changing Tides Foundation and Sustainable Surf.

About Solento Organic Tequila

Made for those who appreciate the ritual of slowing down and being present, Solento is an award-winning, USDA-certified organic tequila range. The name Solento is based on the Spanish translation of the words “slow sun.” We celebrate slow. Our certified organic agave grows slowly under the Mexican sun for seven years and is harvested in small batches from a single estate in Jalisco.

Championing field-to-sip organic craft, Solento’s award-winning team has been producing tequila for over 60 years. They practice a production process that respects the environment and favors quality over quantity. Harvesting in small batches from a single estate, our jimadors are meticulous in their technique; they carefully remove the bitter stem leaving behind only the naturally sweet parts of the agave. Learn more at www.solentotequila.com, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and join the Solento community.

For More Information:

https://solentotequila.com/surffestival