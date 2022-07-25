Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Announces National Distribution Agreement with El Tequileño

MIAMI & DALLAS— Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s) — the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol — announced that it is expanding its distribution agreement with El Tequileño, Mexico’s Best Kept Secret. After launching with Southern Glazer’s in the U.S. three years ago, the highly awarded Mexican brand has experienced significant growth across 22 U.S. markets. This new agreement will expand availability of El Tequileño across all Southern Glazer’s markets in the U.S.

In 1959, distiller and tequila industry pioneer Don Jorge Salles Cuervo set out to make the ultimate expression of tequila, sourcing only the finest raw ingredients. From there, El Tequileño was born. Named to honor the people of Tequila, it quickly became a favorite amongst the locals. Today, Don Jorge’s grandson, Jorge Antonio Salles, carries on his legacy at the stills. A third-generation Master Distiller, Salles uses the same process devised by his grandfather to produce the brand’s portfolio of tequilas, which includes Blanco, Reposado, Platinum, Reposado Gran Reserva, Cristalino, Añejo Gran Reserva, The Sassenach Select, and the world’s first Reposado Rare.

Since its creation more than 60 years ago, El Tequileño has gained a reputation for creating exquisite tequilas through the brand’s dedication to craft and quality. This includes harvesting only the finest Blue Agave from the premium growing region, Los Altos de Jalisco, locally sourcing the mineral rich volcanic spring water from El Volcan de Tequila and exclusively distilling in copper pot stills. All of the El Tequileño range are confirmed 100% additive free by Tequila Matchmaker. Mexican locals also know El Tequileño to be the central ingredient in the recipe for the iconic La Batanga created in 1964 — a mix of El Tequileño Blanco, Mexican Cola and lime served in a tall, salt-rimmed glass and “cut” with a knife to honor the drink’s creator, Don Javier of the world-famous La Capilla.

“El Tequileño has spent the past six decades quietly building one of the most loyal followings in the tequila category,” commented Mark Chaplin, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Southern Glazer’s. “With Southern Glazer’s expertise, industry-leading Proof® platform, and centers of excellence in eCommerce, business intelligence, and multicultural marketing behind the brand, we are confident we can drive significant growth for the brand across our national network.”

“This expansion agreement reinforces the confidence Southern Glazer’s has in the future of El Tequileño,” said Wayne Henuset, Founder of Paradise Spirits, El Tequileño’s parent company. “While our heritage and traditions will always remain the source of our brand’s success, Southern Glazer’s world-class capabilities will help us introduce our tequilas to a growing base of customers across the U.S. who are craving something new and innovative in the category.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

About El Tequileño

“Mexico’s Best Kept Secret,” El Tequileño is an iconic tequila producer that singularly focuses on craft and quality. El Tequileño was founded in 1959 by the legendary tequila industry pioneer, Don Jorge Salles Cuervo. Overseen by third-generation master distiller Jorge Antonio Salles, the family’s legacy and expertise has been passed through generations to ensure only the finest quality tequila is produced to this day; every drop is a celebration of passion and heritage. El Tequileño is exclusively produced at La Guarreña distillery, 51 Chiapas, Tequila, Jalisco; no other tequila has ever been produced there. The brand’s portfolio includes Blanco, Reposado, Platinum, Reposado Gran Reserva, Cristalino, Añejo Gran Reserva, The Sassenach Select, and the world’s first Reposado Rare.

For More Information:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005014/en/Southern-Glazer%E2%80%99s-Wine-Spirits-Announces-National-Distribution-Agreement-with-El-Tequile%C3%B1o