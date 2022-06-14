Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Appoints Chris Williams to Executive Vice President, National Accounts

MIAMI & DALLAS— Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has appointed Chris Williams to the role of Executive Vice President, National Accounts of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Mr. Williams, who will report to Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, will lead the On- and Off-Premise and Data Intelligence Center of Excellence teams. He will also work closely with the eCommerce team and eCommerce Center of Excellence. These functions will work in synergy to provide best in class value for all of our National Account and Supplier Partners.

“Chris has the ideal skill set to lead the Southern Glazer’s National Accounts business into the future,” said Gene Sullivan. “His strong leadership and deep experience will provide a customer-centric value for both strategic customer and supplier partners. It is Southern Glazer’s mission to be a trusted partner in this critical business channel. Chris’ experience working with national and regional customers to deliver collaborative plans focused on the shopper and guest experience will help take us to the next level.”

Mr. Williams will be succeeding Shawn Thurman, who will be retiring from his role as Executive Vice President, National Accounts in December 2022 after 40 years with Southern Glazer’s. Until his retirement, Mr. Thurman and Mr. Williams will both work closely as Co-Executive Vice President, National Accounts to ensure a seamless transition.

Most recently, Mr. Williams held the role of Chief Commercial Officer – Ventures, Anheuser Busch InBev. He has served in various roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev for more than 20 years and brings robust experience with retailers and consumer packaged goods to Southern Glazer’s.

Mr. Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Kent State University and completed an executive MBA program at INSEAD-Wharton. In addition to his professional life, Mr. Williams has served on the Board of Directors for the Folds of Honor Foundation for eight years.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.