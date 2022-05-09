Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Donates $100,000 To Support Humanitarian Relief in Ukraine

MIAMI & DALLAS— Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it is donating a total of $100,000 across three charitable organizations supporting humanitarian aid in Ukraine. The donation is the result of an employee fundraising campaign, where Southern Glazer’s matched employee contributions to organizations performing meaningful work to help Ukrainian refugees.

In support of the Ukrainian community, Southern Glazer’s pledged to support World Central Kitchen (WCK), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) through its donation match campaign. All individual employee donations were made through Southern Glazer’s internal giving platform, VolunCheers Online, in order to qualify for the match. Based on employee contributions and the Company match, Southern Glazer’s will be donating $42,214, $40,127.52, and $17,659 respectively to WCK, UNHCR, and CARE with the hope that the funds will help the organizations respond with supplies and resources needed to help those affected by the current crisis.

“Southern Glazer’s stands in support of the Ukrainian people and we cannot thank our employees enough for their generous contributions to this campaign,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “Through our VolunCheers platform, we are able to rally our workforce around providing humanitarian relief for Ukraine and its neighboring countries. We are thankful for the meaningful work these charities are spearheading to ensure families are given the supplies and resources needed.”

