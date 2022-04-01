Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Expands Distribution Relationship with Phillips Distilling Company

MIAMI & DALLAS–Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it is expanding its distribution agreement with Phillips Distilling Company, a pioneer in breakthrough flavors and spirits innovation in North America for more than 109 years. The Phillips Distilling Company portfolio includes Revel Stoke Whisky, UV Vodka, and Prairie Organic Spirits, as well as the recently acquired Leroux and Kamora brands.

Prior to this new agreement, Phillips Distilling Company had an established relationship with Southern Glazer’s in the central U.S., which then expanded following the November 2021 acquisition of the Leroux and Kamora brands, already part of Southern Glazer’s distribution portfolio. The new agreement will move the rest of Phillips Distilling Company’s portfolio into Southern Glazer’s national distribution network, with the exception of Iowa, Nebraska, the Dakotas and Minnesota. As a result, Phillips will realize significant route-to-market efficiencies and better benefits from Southern Glazer’s national scale and expertise.

“We are excited to be strengthening our relationship with Phillips Distilling Company and to have the opportunity to sell the full portfolio of their innovate cordials, liqueurs and spirits brands,” said Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “They have a long successful history, and we see great opportunity for them to continue to grow, particularly in the important on-premise channel.”

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Southern Glazer’s because of its premier capabilities including their industry-leading Proof® eCommerce platform, national accounts reach, and deep expertise in the on-premise, which we can use to fuel future growth for our branded business across the United States and Canada,” said Andy England, Chief Executive Officer, Phillips Distilling Company.

“Our expert Southern Glazer’s team is poised and ready to put our full suite of capabilities to work for Phillips Distilling Company,” added Mark Chaplin, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Southern Glazer’s. “Whether it’s tapping into our multicultural marketing, Proof® eCommerce, or business intelligence expertise, we are confident that we can help Phillips Distilling Company achieve their business objectives.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

