Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Signs Multi-State Distribution Agreement With INSÓLITO Tequila

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol— announced it has signed a multi-state distribution agreement with INSÓLITO, a small-batch, super-premium tequila from the brothers Octavio and Alberto Herrera, who own and operate the Premium de Jalisco distillery; double GRAMMY-nominated band Midland; and Spirits Innovation Partners (SIP). Southern Glazer’s will have exclusive distribution rights for INSÓLITO in Texas, California, Florida, New York, Illinois, Colorado and Arizona.

Launched in February of 2020, INSÓLITO is distilled at an altitude of 7,200 feet in the Sierra Del Tigres mountains of Jalisco within a town called Mazamitla. The high altitude and cooler temperatures provide for a slow, natural aging process, resulting in more complex flavors.

Similar to the aging process of bourbon in Kentucky, the broad temperature fluctuation of aging at nearly a mile and a half above sea level allows the tequila to travel into and out of the barrel wood at a higher rate, developing layer upon layer of complexity. The brand chose to use only new American White Oak barrels for the aging process, allowing the 100% Blue Agave spirit to mingle with the barrels’ richness and hints of natural caramel and vanilla without the influence from other spirits previously aged in those barrels.

INSÓLITO will be included in Southern Glazer’s recently launched Craft Collection Luxury Spirits division in California, Texas and Florida, supported by a dedicated sales and marketing team focused on high-potential, super-premium craft spirits. The brand will benefit not only from Southern Glazer’s proven track record with building brands, but also its national scale, unmatched route-to-market capabilities, and industry-leading Proof e-commerce platform to drive and growth in INSÓLITO’s business.

“INSÓLITO is an exceptional addition to our new Craft Collection Luxury Spirits line of products in all key tequila markets,” said Ray Lombard, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Craft Collection Luxury Spirits, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. “Insolito provides us with an award-winning “Jalisco Highland Tequila” with a unique consumer proposition of being created at 7200 feet above sea level by the Herrera Brothers. This, combined with the support from Midland introducing the brand to their fans while on tour, presents a great opportunity to extend tequila’s reach to the huge country music demographic. We look forward to helping INSÓLITO build upon its early success.”

“Southern Glazer’s is the ideal partner as we look to expand INSÓLITO in our existing markets and into tequila strongholds across the US,” said Pete Kelly, CEO of INSÓLITO and owner of Spirits Innovation Partners. “INSÓLITO’s inclusion in their Craft Collection will give us the dedicated sales and marketing support a special brand like this deserves.”

SIP is a full-service beverage development & branding firm offering strategic, innovative services and solutions in areas of development, branding, marketing, production management and sales.

Mark Wystrach, lead singer for Midland, commented: “We launched INSÓLITO in Texas and knew immediately we had struck a chord with tequila fans. I guess you could say the brand is now hitting the road with Southern Glazer’s, on tour to win over folks across the country.”

Midland promotes INSÓLITO to their more than half a million social media followers while on tour. The band is currently performing on their nationwide The Last Resort tour and will be a featured act at Stagecoach 2022 in April.

Three Uncommon Tequila Expressions

The name INSOLITO translates to “rare,” “uncommon” and “extraordinary.” At 80 proof (40% ABV), it is a complex and smooth super-premium tequila.

Blanco ($39.99) is distilled at lower temps at the highest altitude distillery in Mexico resulting in a unique, rich mouth feel. It’s made from agave from the lowlands (20%) and highlands (80%). Nuanced floral aromas of the highland and lowland agave emerge after the tequila has mellowed in tanks for several months before bottling. This expression is smooth and balanced with a long finish.

Reposado ($44.99) is rested from between six and ten months in new American Oak barrels. This smooth and aromatic expression preserves characteristics from Blanco such as cooked agave (sweet) and butter, while the aging produces almond and vanilla notes.

Añejo ($49.99) is aged for 18-24 months in new lightly-charred new American White Oak barrels. The uniqueness of the highland and lowland agave blend provides a great body and transforms this expression into a silky smooth and well-structured, complex spirit.

The brand’s hand-crafted bottles of Blanco, Reposado and Añejo each feature a distinct color (INSÓLITO Blue, Sea Foam Green and Coral, respectively) painted three-quarters of the way down. Designed by SIP, the lower exposed tequila is the party where tequila lovers come together to celebrate those who live boldly, bravely and beyond convention.

For More Information:

https://www.insolitotequila.com/