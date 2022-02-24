Spirit Hound Distillers Releases Five-Year Rye Whisky

Spirit Hound Distillers released its Five-Year Rye Whisky. This limited bottle release includes allocations to craft beverage stores across Colorado, marking the first time Spirit Hound’s Rye Whisky is available at retail.

The Rye Whisky is distilled the Spirit Hound way on two hand-built-from-scratch stills designed and built by hand by Founder and Head Distiller Craig Engelhorn. It has been aged for more than 5 years in new, fully charred American oak barrels before being bottled in an unblended “single-barrel” fashion. With a Colorado-sourced grain bill made up of 70-percent rye and 30-percent malted barley, this is a high-rye whisky with strong notes of black cherry and stone fruit.

“Our Rye Whisky has been aging for 5 years now at the distillery in Lyons, and we’re excited to see it travel across the state to reach whisky fans throughout Colorado,” says Engelhorn. “We released our rye whisky for the first time last year and saw such a great response from our tasting room that we wanted to share it far and wide. The additional time spent aging lends a richer flavor and more dimensions to this year’s release.”

Spirit Hound, the nine-year-old distillery based in Lyons, Colo., releases its Rye Whisky annually in February. Find limited quantities of this year’s release in stores in Colorado.

About Spirit Hound Distillers

Resonating from the gritty small town of Lyons, situated in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, comes Spirit Hound Distillers and unique crafted spirits years in the making. Since its launch in 2012, Spirit Hound’s reputation originates in a hands-on approach to the craft of distilling. Co-founders Craig Engelhorn, Matt Rooney and Neil Sullivan and the Spirit Hound team take traditional and classic recipes that come to life with local, hand-selected ingredients distilled through hand-built-from-scratch stills and distillation equipment in search of one-of-a-kind processes and flavors.

Spirit Hound offerings include: an acclaimed Straight Malt Whisky (94 rating, Jump Murray’s Whisky Bible / Double Gold, 2018 “The Fifty Best” American Malt Whiskies), Honey Whisky (Double Gold, 2019 Breckenridge Spirits Festival), Spirit Hound Gin (Silver, 88 rating, 2015 Beverage Testing Institute and Gold, 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition), Mountain Bum Rum, Single Barrel Bourbon (Gold, 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition), Sambuca (Best Herbal Liqueur, American Distilling Institute) and an un-aged version of its whisky called White Dog Moonshine.

Currently, Spirit Hound products are available in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. The tasting room is located on the St. Vrain River at 4196 Ute Highway/US Route 36 Lyons, CO 80540 and is a popular destination for lovers of distilled spirits and handcrafted cocktails.

