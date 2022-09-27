Spirit Works Distillery Releases 8-Year Rye Whiskey and a ‘Founder’s Reserve’ Portfolio of Exclusive Whiskies

SEBASTAPOL, Calif.— When husband and wife team, Timo and Ashby Marshall, founded Spirit Works Distillery ten years ago in Sonoma County, they had already shifted their vision quite a bit. Fresh off of an environmental research vessel and thrilled to touch down on terra firma, their dream was to set roots down and grow sloe berries (a tiny relative of the plum) and botanicals for the creation of beautiful, high quality sloe gins, the kind of acclaimed spirits that Timo’s family in the UK had been creating for generations. During the process of researching the local industry and sorting out their best approach, they caught the craft distilling bug.

Bolstered by the support of talented colleagues in the region, the Marshalls set their sights on becoming producers rather than ingredient suppliers, opening Spirit Works Distillery in 2012 in Sebastopol’s then new Barlow district, with a portfolio of sustainably-minded, grain-to-glass craft vodka and gin. Over time, they expanded their offerings, incorporating an award-winning, traditionally-crafted Sloe Gin (the nation’s first); a Barrel Aged Gin; A Navy-Strength Gin, and a collection of whiskies, including Straight Wheat and Rye Whiskies, and a Four Grain Straight Bourbon whiskey. Under the couples’ management and leadership, Spirit Works’ steady, mindful evolution and constant innovation have made it a leading force in craft distilling over the past decade in Sonoma County, in California and across the United States. Their dedication to the quality of their craft, to transparency and sustainability in production and innovation has earned them dozens of awards, including acclaim as the national “2020 Distillery of the Year” by the American Distilling Institute (ADI), a prestigious industry-leading organization. The same organization recently gave the Spirit Works Barrel Reserve Sloe Gin the coveted Best in Class award at the 2022 spirits competition.

“It is so incredibly rewarding for Timo and I to have reached this 10-year milestone”, states Spirit Works’ co-founder and head distiller, Ashby Marshall. “As you’ll see, we have many more exceptional spirits to come, but we couldn’t be more proud of the team we work with here, the partnerships we’ve developed over the years and the high quality spirits, truly made with passion, we create here every day.”

In honor of this benchmark decade of growth and success, Spirit Works Distillery announces the release of a number of new special bottlings.

New Whiskey Releases: An 8-Year Rye Whiskey; an Exclusive “Founder’s Reserve” Tier:

Whiskey crafting is a true passion for distillery co-founder and head distiller Ashby Marshall, and the distillery is excited to roll out a number of new brown spirit offerings. First in the line-up: a limited edition 8 Year Rye Whiskey (SPR, $90), the oldest whiskey bottling in the brand’s portfolio. Selected from some of the distillery’s oldest stocks, the barrels harvested for this very special whiskey are among the first ever produced at Spirit Works Distillery. Carefully chosen to highlight both the grace of an older whiskey and the spicy notes of Rye, these barrels are a glimpse of good things to come ahead in the Spirit Works line up. Expect notes of crème brulee, marzipan, nutmeg, mint on the nose; with poached pears, caramel apple, cinnamon, pumpernickel on the palate. Candied pecans, yellow peaches, coffee and charred cedar create a beautifully complex finish.

The Distillery is also introducing a “Founder’s Reserve” line of exclusive whiskies, to include the new 8 Year Rye Whiskey; Bottled-in-Bond whiskies, beginning with a wheat, and Private Barrel selections available to retail outlets, labeled as “Distiller’s Select”.

Beyond Whiskey: Special Hyper-Local Offerings

As a nod to their ethos prioritizing sustainability and local ingredient sourcing, Spirit Works is also ramping up for the release of several products which reflect their mission and passions. These will be available this fall through their Tasting Room and for Club members only. First, they are partnering with a local grain farmer to create a Hyper-Local Rye Vodka (RRP, TBD), sourcing grain from within 5 miles of the distillery’s Sebastopol location. Next, reflecting their love of creative cocktail mixing, the Spirit Work’s team is launching their own line of Spirit Works’ House Bitters (RRP, $18) using their wheat-based spirit base for this proprietary recipe. Finally, slated for release in the new year: a very unique Sloe Amaro (RRP, TBD). Fans of Spirit Works’ Sloe Gin now have another Sloe-based bottling with which to experiment. Amari, botanical-infused spirits with a bitter-sweet profile, are on trend, and this unique recipe and bottle from Spirit Works is a perfect addition to any cocktail lovers’ home bar!

Fine spirits from Spirit Works Distillery can be found in California, CO, AZ and OR at select on and off-premise accounts; and in NY, IL, MN and FL through distribution with Liberation Distribution (LibDib). Partnerships with online retailers Lost Lantern, Mash & Grape and wine.com provide expanded access for customers. Spirit Works offers its portfolio, including select limited edition bottlings and cocktail tastings, at its Distillery tasting room Wednesday through Saturday from 11 AM – 6 PM at Sebastopol’s acclaimed Barlow district at 6790 McKinley St #100, Sebastopol, CA 95472.

