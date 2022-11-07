Spirited Hive Adds Gin Cocktail to Its Bevvy of Tipples

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Spirited Hive, the portfolio of ready- to-drink canned cocktail made with real high-quality spirits, has added a Gin-based cocktail made with Honey Infused with Lemon and Juniper Berry cocktail to its buzzing portfolio. Spirited Hive now comes in four unique infused cocktails, each is made with an authentic fine spirit, infused wildflower honey, natural ingredients, with no added sugar – and an of ABV 7%. Spirited Hive Cocktails (SRP $16.99/4-pack) are available via retail and online in select markets through Spiritedhive.com.

According to Impact Databank, the ready-to-drink category has grown, with over a dozen continuing to increase in control states amongst new and old consumers. Spirited Hive’s approachability through its simply recipes and wonderful flavor combinations that are made with organic and natural ingredients without additives sets the brand apart from others within the category.

Created through a happy accident, Spirited Hive was founded in 2020 by Jack Espy through making honey-based drinks for his “hive” amidst a global pandemic. Inspired by his love of creating quarantine cocktails for his “hive,” Jack embarked on a new career, leaving behind the world of real estate finance to start the new line of RTD canned cocktails.

“It’s been wonderful to see something that started with me and my hive to grow across the country and reach other hives. Our gin cocktail is made with an exceptional gin sourced from New Haven, Wisconsin, and is made with lemon infused wildflower honey, and juniper berries,” states Founder and CEO, Jack Espy.

Gin Infused with Lemon and Juniper Berry (7% ABV; SRP $16.99/4-pack)

The Spirited Hive Gin Infused Cocktail is produced with an authentic gin sourced from New Haven, Wisconsin, and features lemon infused honey and juniper berry.

“We know that everyone brings a different spirit to the party, literally and figuratively, and wanted to create an additional gin cocktail that reflects that. We created Spirited Hive to inspire people to spend less time mixing up a cocktail and more time creating deeper connections while enjoying a high-quality crafted cocktail,” says Founder and CEO Jack Espy.

About Spirited Hive

