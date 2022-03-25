Spiritfruit Vodka Sodas Launches New Subscription Club and Bundle Packs

Duxbury, Mass.— Spiritfruit is making a big splash with the launch of a new subscription club. Fans of the all-natural, ready-to-drink vodka soda will now be able to sign up to have their favorite Spiritfruit flavors delivered right to their door every 14 days, month, or two months. In addition to the new subscription club, Spiritfruit has debuted their new 16 can Berry Lover Bundle with both Cranberry Lime and Blackberry Spiritfruit and Citrus Lover Bundle with both Grapefruit and Clementine Spiritfruit.

“We are so lucky to have such amazingly SPIRITED fans,” says founder Caitlin Morris. “After launching our online store last summer, we’ve had an incredible response from our fans, asking for an easier hassle-free way to have Spiritfruit stocked up on a regular basis.”

Spiritfruit vodka sodas can be ordered in all-flavor or variety-flavor packs of four, eight, sixteen, twenty four, and forty eight cocktails. Shipping varies per order, with discounts for bulk ordering and the new subscription club. Spiritfruit can also be found in stores across the country.

About Spiritfruit

Spiritfruit was founded by Caitlin Morris who craved a healthier, happier sipping experience but couldn’t find anything to meet her high standards. Spiritfruit is crafted with five-times distilled vodka, all-natural ingredients, and real fruit juice so that it’s 100% gluten-free and has no added sugar. The Spiritfruit difference can be seen and tasted with every colorful pour.

Today, Caitlin and her team are on a mission to deliver a clean and refreshing drinking experience that doesn’t compromise taste.

For More Information:

https://www.spiritfruitbev.com/