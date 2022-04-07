Spiritfruit Vodka Sodas Signs U.S. National Partnership Agreement with Integrity Wellness Brands

Spiritfruit, one of the fastest growing innovative New England Vodka Soda brands, is excited to announce a national partnership agreement with Integrity Wellness Brands (IWB), a leading management services company of alcohol brands in North America.

Led by Nick Gagliardi, IWB is comprised of a team of highly respected veterans from the Consumer Products and Alcohol industries. The IWB team has over 100 years of combined experience in the adult beverage industry and has helped launch and scale some of the most well-known household brands such as Monster Energy, Labatt Blue, Dos Equis, Tecate, Sol, Stella Artois, Carta Blanca, and more. Through their strong network, IWB has developed partnerships with over 250 distributors throughout the United States. Nick Gagliardi founded IWB with the goal of fostering a small portfolio of highly-coveted brands across the beverage industry that can scale nationally. “We get approached by a lot of alcohol brands but when we tasted Spiritfruit we were simply blown away. The flavors are some of the cleanest and best tasting flavors we’ve ever experienced in a vodka based RTD. In addition to the great taste, Caitlin is a dynamo and has done an impressive job of surrounding herself with a great team that’s making serious headway in this competitive market.”

The inspiration for Spiritfruit came to Caitlin while she was spending time with her family at their hometown beach in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Caitlin, with a background as a Division One college athlete, has always had a passion for pursuing a healthy, active lifestyle, and has been conscious of what she puts into her body. Never a fan of beer and tired of settling for alternatives that are chemically flavored and sugary she lamented that there was no easy way to bring her favorite drink — vodka soda with real fruit — to the beach. If she was thirsty for a better for you, on-the-go drink that helped spark fun days with family and friends… maybe others would be thirsty to Live Spirited as well?

Spiritfruit Vodka Sodas are now sold throughout the U.S in 15 states and are available online to be shipped to 40+ states throughout the U.S. In 2022, with the key support of IWB and its various distribution and retail partners globally, Spiritfruit is projecting to grow by over 150%. To help facilitate this significant growth trajectory, the Company is looking towards a Series A fundraise in 2022. “The right team is key,” said Caitlin adding, “we’re looking for partners that have helped grow alcohol brands in the past and can support us as we scale quickly.”

About Spiritfruit Vodka Sodas

Spiritfruit was founded by Caitlin Morris who craved a healthier, happier sipping experience but couldn’t find anything to meet her high standards. Spiritfruit is crafted with five-times distilled vodka, all-natural ingredients, and real fruit juice so that it’s 100% gluten-free and has no added sugar. The Spiritfruit difference can be seen and tasted with every colorful pour.

Today, Caitlin and her team are on a mission to deliver a clean and refreshing drinking experience that doesn’t compromise taste.

About Integrity Wellness Brands, Inc.

Integrity Wellness Brands, Inc. (IWB), is an employee-owned company headquartered in Carlsbad, California and is a National management services company accelerating the growth of brands in the Adult Beverage categories.

For More Information:

http://www.spiritfruitbev.com