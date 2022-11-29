Spirits: 12 New Whiskey Releases to Cap Off the Year

In this roundup of new whiskey releases, WhistlePig teams up with country music duo Brothers Osborne, Kentucky Owl celebrates Mardi Gras early and Stellum Spirits takes inspiration from the Hunter’s Moon.

Kentucky Owl

Just in time for the holiday season, Kentucky Owl announced the launch of two new whiskeys, Batch #12 Limited Edition and Mardi Gras XO Cask. The former (57.9% ABV) is a blend of 7- to 14-year-old bourbons and two different 4-year bourbons that features tasting notes of warm spice and caramel. The latter (51.4% ABV) features Kentucky Owl’s 11-year-old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey that has been aged for over one year in Bayou Rum XO casks. Batch #12 Limited Edition is available for $400 per 750ml bottle and Mardi Gras XO Cask is available for $500 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit kentuckyowlbourbon.com.

Laws Whiskey House

Laws Whiskey House expanded its Origins Series with the release of INTENTION. Bottled at 118 proof, the new release features the brand’s Four Grain Straight Bourbon aged in barrels from a spectrum of ages. INTENTION is available online, at Laws Whiskey House Tasting Room and at retailers in Colorado, California, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Maryland and D.C. For more information, visit lawswhiskeyhouse.com.

Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene unveiled its newest, literary-inspired innovation: Unabridged Volume 1. The whiskey (59.13% ABV) features a blend of various bourbons from different states and has tasting notes of dark chocolate and stone fruits. Milam & Greene Unabridged Volume 1 is available at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit milamandgreenewhiskey.com.

Templeton Distillery

Iowa-based Templeton Distillery expanded its Barrel Finish Series with the launch of 2022 Stout Cask Finish. The new offering (46% ABV) is 95% rye and 5% malted barley mash bill aged in American oak barrels. Templeton Distillery 2022 Stout Cask Finish is available nationwide and in select international markets for $54.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, call (712) 669-8793.

Stellum Spirits

Stellum Spirits introduced two new Stellum Black specialty blends, Hunter’s Moon and The Lone Cyprus. Bottled at 115.52 proof, the former was inspired by the Hunter’s Moon of October and is marked by a high rye spice and woodiness. The latter, bottled at 115.34 proof, features tasting notes of dried herbs and pine with a hint of salt-air salinity. Both new offerings are available online for $99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit stellum.com.

WhistlePig x Brothers Osborne

WhistlePig teamed up with country music duo Brothers Osborne to launch its newest innovation, the Brothers Osborne Barrel. The second iteration in the brand’s PiggyBack Legends Series, the Brothers Osborne Barrel is aged in American oak barrels for at least six years and finished in high toast custom barrel heads. Bottled at 96.56 proof, the new 100% rye whiskey is available online and at select stores across Texas for $49.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit whistlepigwhiskey.com.

Crown Royal

Crown Royal unveiled its newest limited edition offering, Crown Royal Aged 29 Years Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whiskey. The LTO has tasting notes of baking spices, orchard fruits and a subtle hint of vanilla. Only 6,000 bottles are available in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas for $399 each. For more information, visit crownroyal.com.

Sagamore Spirit

Baltimore-based Sagamore Spirit launched its second annual Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey. The latest iteration was crafted at the brand’s waterfront distillery and aged in American oak barrels at its nearby rickhouse for five years. Bottled at 100 proof, Sagamore Spirit Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey is available in select markets nationwide for $59.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit sagamorespirit.com.

Nearest Green Distillery

Nearest Green Distillery expanded its permanent whiskey portfolio with three new releases: Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey, Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Black Label and Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Rye. The first of the three expressions to be released, Uncle Nearest Straight Rye is bottled at 100 proof and features tasting notes of vanilla cream and caramelized sugar. It is available for purchase at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee for $59 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit unclenearest.com.

Two Souls Spirits

Independent bottler Two Souls Spirits announced the launch of the 2022 Winter Collection. The collection of single-barrel whiskeys features three limited releases: Yahara Bay Distillers 8-Year-Old Rum Finished Rye Whiskey (146.96 proof, $139.99), 6-Year Finger Lakes New York Straight Rye (105.30 proof, $99.99) and 8-Year Finger Lakes New York Straight Wheated Bourbon (105.66 proof, $129.99). For more information, visit twosoulsspirits.com.

Angel’s Envy

Louisville, Kentucky-based distiller Angel’s Envy released its annual Cask Strength whiskey, Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels. The LTO features flavor notes of apples, caramel and brown sugar. This year’s Cask Strength is available at select retailers nationwide for $229.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit angelsenvy.com/us/en.

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey announced the launch of this year’s iteration of Snowflake Batch #25. According to the distillery, Snowflake is an “annual winter release that showcases an array of rare and worldly cask finishes harmonized in one bottle of American single malt.” Stranahan’s Snowflake Batch #25 will be available beginning December 3. For more information, visit stranahans.com.