Spirits: 14 New Whiskey Launches (For Winter)

In this roundup of new whiskey releases, Bulleit brings back its Frontier Whiskey Barrel Strength Bourbon in time for the holiday season, Skrewball introduces its limited-edition Egg Nog and Puncher’s Chance unveils its oldest whiskey to date.

Old Forester

Old Forester teamed up with King Ranch, the supposed “birthplace of American Ranching,” to launch its Old Forester King Ranch Edition. The limited edition expression is bottled at 105 proof from a proprietary batch of Old Forester Bourbon using heavily charred barrels and is finished through King Ranch mesquite charcoal. The new offering (52.2% ABV) is available exclusively in Texas for $69.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit brown-forman.com.

George Dickel x Leopold Bros Distillery

George Dickel and Leopold Bros. Distillery announced the return of their collaboration blend. Bottled at 100 proof, the spirit features Leopold Bros’ Three Chamber Rye and George Dickel’s column still rye produced at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. The George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Rye is available in select markets nationwide for $109.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit georgedickel.com.

Ironton Distillery & Craft House

Denver, Colorado-based Ironton Distillery & Craft House launched its newest innovation, Coffee Cask Finished Straight Rye Malt Whiskey. To create the new offering, the distillery teamed up with Bluegrass Coffee Co. to age their house coffee beans and cold brew in an Ironton Straight Rye Malt Whiskey Barrel. The single-barrel release is currently available for pickup at Ironton’s Denver tasting room and at liquor stores across the state. For more information, visit irontondistillery.com.

FUJI

FUJI, a Japanese whisky brand, announced the release of its 30-Year Single Grain Whiskey. According to the brand, the new release “represents the pinnacle of Japanese craftsmanship from the Mt. Fuji Distillery.” FUJI 30-Year Single Grain Whiskey is bottled at 92 proof and features a blend of multiple maturated Canadian style grain whiskies. The new offering is available in California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia and Florida for $2,999 per 700ml bottle. For more information, visit fujiwhisky.com.

Lambay Whiskey

Irish whiskey company Lambay unveiled its Single Malt Castle Prestige Edition 20 Years Old. The single malt whiskey was sourced from a leading Irish distillery and aged in bourbon barrels for 18 years before being finished for two more years in Cognac casks. The new offering has flavor notes of apricot, cinnamon and pear. Lambay Single Malt Castle Prestige Edition 20 Years Old is available online for €560 per 700ml bottle. For more information, visit lambaywhiskey.com.

Bulleit

Just in time for the holiday season, Bulleit brought back its Frontier Whiskey Barrel Strength Bourbon. The limited-edition offering features flavor notes of maple, oak and nutmeg. Due to the fact the bourbon is bottled straight from the barrel, the ABV varies by batch but generally ranges from 120 to 125 proof. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Barrel Strength Bourbon is available nationwide for $59.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit bulleit.com.

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey x Flying Dog Brewery

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey partnered with Flying Dog Brewery to release The Osopher NFT Bundle. The $230 collection set includes one bottle of The Osopher from Stranahan’s, one bottle of The Osopher from Flying Dog, one tote bag featuring artwork by Ralph Steadman and a NFT digital artwork by Ralph Steadman. For more information, visit stranahans.com.

Boulder Spirits

Boulder Spirits launched its Five Year Cask Strength Bourbon, the first of what is set to become an annual release of cask strength whiskey from the distillery. Bottled at 133.8 proof, the batch of bourbon includes just 1,000 bottles. Boulder Spirits Five Year Cask Strength Bourbon is available for $75 per bottle. For more information, visit boulderspirits.com.

Blue Run Spirits

Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits announced the second release in its Rye Whiskey series, Blue Run Emerald Rye Whiskey. The new offering features flavor notes of buttercream, apple and pears and marks the brand’s first whiskey to be bottled at barrel proof (116.7 proof). Blue Run Emerald Rye Whiskey is available for $119.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit bluerunspirits.com.

Hemingway Whiskey

Hemingway Whiskey unveiled its Rye Whiskey First Edition with the release of its inaugural 972 bottles. The initial offering is made up of 96% 9-Year-Old Indiana Straight Rye and 4% 4-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye. Hemingway Rye Whiskey First Edition is available exclusively online for $149.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit hemingwaywhiskeys.com.

Skrewball

Peanut butter whiskey maker Skrewball unveiled its latest limited-edition product: Skrewball Eggnog. Each 100ml can combines the brand’s signature nutty spirit with 100% dairy eggnog. Skrewball Eggnog (14.75% ABV) is available at select retailers in Arkansas, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin for a limited time. For more information, visit skrewballwhiskey.com.

TX Whiskey

TX Blended Whiskey released the first product in its new flavor series lineup, Texas Flavor Series Limited Edition with Avoca Coffee. The LTO features flavor notes of coffee, dark roasted fruit and brown sugar and is available at Whiskey Ranch for $39.99 per 375ml bottle. For more information, visit frdistilling.com.

Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Indiana-based distillery Hard Truth Distilling Co. announced the launch of its Origin Series, which consists of three expressions: Kentucky Sweet Mash Bourbon (BW-1, 12 barrels), Wheated Bourbon Whiskey (BW-2, 12 barrels) and Rye Whiskey (RW-1, 11 Barrels). All three expressions are available in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee for $69.99 each. For more information, visit hardtruthdistilling.com.

Puncher’s Chance

Wolf Spirit’s Puncher’s Chance has released its oldest whiskey to date, THE LEFT CROSS. Bottled at 96 proof, the new expression was aged for 14 years in wood rickhouses and finished in 12-year-old Jamaican rum casks for two to six months. THE LEFT CROSS is available online and at retailers in California, Florida, Kentucky, Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee, Georgia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Missouri, Connecticut and Wisconsin for $150 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit puncherschancebourbon.com.