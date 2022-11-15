Spirits: 7 New Pre-Thanksgiving RTD Cocktail Releases

As the holiday season approaches, some RTD cocktail brands are leaning into winter-inspired flavors while others are holding onto an eternal summer. Check out this gallery for the latest launches from brands like Spirited Hive, Cutwater Spirits and Dewey Crush.

Dewey Crush

Delaware-based craft vodka and crushed fruit cocktail maker Dewey Crush launched its newest innovation, Skinny Orange Crush. The new offering has just half of the calories found in the Original Orange Crush and is crafted with vodka, triple sec, juice and lemon lime soda. Skinny Orange Crush (4.5% ABV) is available online for $15.99 per 4-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit deweycrush.com.

Rey Azul

Rey Azul splashed into the RTD cocktail scene with its new line of Tequila & Soda drinks. Available in four flavors – Mango, Lime, Pineapple and Grapefruit – each 12 oz. can contains premium blanco tequila and has just 100 calories. Rey Azul Tequila & Soda is available at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit reyazultequila.com.

Spirited Hive

Spirited Hive expanded its lineup of honey-based cocktails with the release of its new Gin Infused Cocktail. Each 12 oz. can (7% ABV) features honey that has been infused with lemon and juniper berry. All Spirited Hive cocktails are available online and at retailers nationwide for $16.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit spiritedhive.com.

Revel Spirits

Revel Spirits, an agave spirits brand partially owned by actor Justin Hartley, unveiled its new REVEL Avila Spritz. The new drink is crafted with REVEL Blanco Avila, an agave spirit made from 100% pure blue weber agave. Available in four flavors – Grapefruit + Rosemary, Guava + Toasted Coconut + Kaffir Lime, Watermelon + Cucumber + Cilantro and Mango + Fresno Chili – with a 6% ABV per 12 oz. can. The REVEL Avila Spritz Variety 4-Pack is available on ReserveBar for $26.99. For more information, visit revelspirits.com.

Golden Rule Spirits

San Francisco-based Golden Rule Spirits introduced the newest addition to its roster of RTD cocktails, Tequila Paloma. Rather than making the cocktail in the more traditional highball style with carbonation, the brand chose to stick with its 100-milliliter offering and bump up the ABV. The Golden Rule Paloma (26% ABV) is made with agave tequila and the brand’s own grapefruit liqueur. The new offering is available online and at select retailers for $5.99 per individual can and $20 per 4-pack. For more information, visit goldenrulespirits.com.

Cutwater Spirits

Cutwater Spirits introduced its newest cocktail innovation, Heaters. Available in three varieties – Whiskey Hot Toddy, Vodka Apple Pie and Hot Buttered Rum – Heaters is a line of just-add-water high-proof mixers. The 375ml bottles (40% ABV) are currently available for purchase in select cities. For more information, visit cutwaterspirits.com/heaters.

Margs

Canned margarita maker Margs unveiled its newest format just in time for the holiday season, Boxed MARGS. Available in the brand’s Classic Margarita flavor, the box (10% ABV) makes up to 23 on the rocks drinks. The 3.5L box is available nationwide online for $39.99. For more information, visit sipmargs.com.