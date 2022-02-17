Splash Beverage Group Inc. Secures Distribution for SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila with Gulf Distributing of Alabama

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Splash Beverage Group, Inc., a holding company of leading portfolio of beverage brands, announced that it has secured distribution through Gulf Distributing of Alabama for the Company’s SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila for the state of Alabama, and participating military bases.

Gulf Distributing of Alabama is a division of Gulf Distributing Holdings L.L.C. (GDH, LLC) which manages and operates 7 individual beverage distributors that encompass central and southern Alabama and markets in Mississippi. GDH, LLC represents over 100 suppliers and services over 10,000 retail accounts in its assigned territories. GDH, LLC is one of the most established distributors in the Southeastern United States and has been in business since 1933.

Splash Beverage CEO Robert Nistico states, “We have a long-standing relationship with Gulf Distribution, and we are extremely excited to be working with their team. Our brand, SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila, joins their blue-chip portfolio of beverages, including Coors, Heineken, Corona, Red Bull, Essentia Water, 7-Up and Snapple, and TapouT Performance Beverage in Alabama.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For More Information:

https://splashbeveragegroup.com/