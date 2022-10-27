Spritz Society Launches In New York With Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Spritz Society, the award-winning brand of premium sparkling cocktails founded by media influencers and entrepreneurs, continues its rapid growth and expansion with the launch of their seventh retail market, New York. The brand announced a New York distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”), the world’s premier distributor of wine and spirits. In addition, the brand will continue its national partnership with Total Wine & More and will also be available for delivery via Gopuff in New York.

“Spritz Society was born-and-raised in New York! It is my home and the brand’s headquarters, so we couldn’t be more excited to launch in retail and make it easier for our New York fans to get their hands on Spritz Society,” says Ben Soffer, Founder & CEO of Spritz Society. “The New York market has always been at the top of our list, but when we realized it was our number one market for online sales, we knew expanding to retail would be a huge milestone for the company. This is a very exciting time for us. We’ve recruited great talent to the team, great partners to help us scale, and the market response has been unparalleled.”

Spritz Society is currently available at Total Wine & More in New York, for instant delivery via Gopuff in New York City, as well as select Broadway theater locations including Lyric Theatre, Hudson Theatre and Kings Theatre as part of a partnership with venue conglomerate, Ambassador Theatre Group. In addition to the retail expansion, earlier this month Spritz Society won another industry award and claimed the top prize in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Canned Cocktail 2022.

The brand’s impressive momentum extends beyond their retail expansion with the addition of industry veterans, Brendan Kost and Kara Baker, to their executive sales team. Brendan Kost will serve as Spritz Society’s VP of Sales, East, overseeing sales operations and strategies across the east coast. Kost joins Spritz Society following a stint at Anheuser-Busch where he was the National Wholesale Director for Launchpad, nurturing early-stage brands in the A-B portfolio such as BABE, Hoop Tea, and Hiball, and preparing them to successfully scale nationally. Kara Baker will oversee sales operations and strategies on the west coast as well as commercial business support as Spritz Society’s VP of Sales, West. Coming from Bev, where she served as VP of Field and Advocacy, Baker has over 12 years of experience building sales and marketing strategies for beverage brands including Codigo 1530, Windy Hill Spirits, Red Bull North America, and more.

Also joining the Spritz Society team are new investors including powerhouse podcast network, Dear Media, as well as Dear Media founders, Lauryn and Michael Bosstick, and Morning Brew’s Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Alex Lieberman. They join Spritz Society’s star-studded investor lineup which features pro golfer Will Zalatoris, ‘The Points Guy’ Brian Kelly, entrepreneur Ankur Jain, and more.

“Spritz Society is so much more than your average beverage company. They have built a movement and community that is unparalleled in this arena. The speed at which they have started to overtake the beverage industry is nothing less than stellar. When we received the invite to invest in the brand, and the team at Spritz Society, we jumped at the opportunity. We could not be more fired up to partner with the brand and be a part of this movement,” said Michael Bosstick, Founder and CEO, Dear Media.

Spritz Society’s investors will help accelerate both retail expansion and team growth for the remainder of 2022 and beyond. Since launching direct-to-consumer in August of 2021, Spritz Society has emerged as an industry leader and has expanded into retail in seven states: California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Georgia, and New York, with additional markets to come. Spritz Society has also launched strategic partnerships with Total Wine & More, Gopuff, United Airlines, BLADE Air Mobility, and more.

Spritz Society was founded on the idea that taste matters—because life is too short for drinks you don’t love. So we take all natural, recognizable ingredients and pack them into convenient sparkling cocktails you can take anywhere. Made with California wine and available in five flavors, each 8.4 oz. can is low calorie, low sugar and 6% ABV.

