Spritz Society Releases First New Flavor Since Launch

Spritz Society, the award-winning brand of premium sparkling cocktails founded by media influencers and entrepreneurs including Ben Soffer, Claudia Oshry, Jackie Oshry and Jake Lewin, is announcing the release of their highly-anticipated first new flavor since launching in August 2021 – Peach. The new flavor was a collaboration between Spritz Society and their loyal community, as customers were instrumental in choosing the new flavor. Peach will be available direct-to-consumer nationally starting June 2nd and will roll out into retail starting in early July.

“Spritz Society was built by and for our community, so we will always include them in product development and strive to deliver products and flavors we know they will love,” said Ben Soffer, Founder and CEO of Spritz Society. “We know how eager they have been for a fresh new flavor, and after working for months to perfect Peach, we are so excited to share it with the world and we have amazing retail and distribution partners who are bringing our delicious flavors to Spritzers around the country.”

Since launching just 10 months ago, Spritz Society has emerged as the industry-leading sparkling cocktail with national distribution. In addition to already being available in California and Florida, Spritz Society has also launched in Texas, Illinois, and Massachusetts, with more markets coming this summer.

“Spritz Society is off to a great start in Massachusetts! Across the state we are seeing success in both the on and off premise channels. The Carolina Division at Martignetti Companies is looking forward to this brand’s bright future,” said Michael Martignetti, Senior Vice President, Wine, Martignetti Companies.

The announcement of the new flavor marks significant growth for the young brand, who recently expanded their product offering with a Variety 8-Pack. The new pack features two cans each of the original four flavors in one convenient pack and is available direct-to-consumer nationally and in retail. In addition to Spritz Society’s retail expansion, the brand made an impressive debut at the first ever San Francisco World Spirits Ready-To-Drink Competition, taking home Gold for their hero SKUs, Grapefruit and Pineapple, as well as winning Gold in the Pre-Mixed Cocktail/RTD category at the SIP Awards International Spirits Competition.

“It’s been incredible to see Spritz Society’s growth in under a year. From winning awards to launching in new markets, onboarding new distribution partners, and adding incredible talent to our team, it’s a really exciting time for the brand. We’re looking forward to the summer of spritz,” adds Jake Lewin, Co-Founder and President of Spritz Society.

Spritz Society was founded on the idea that taste matters—because life is too short for drinks you don’t love. So, we take real, recognizable ingredients and pack them into convenient sparkling cocktails you can take anywhere. Made with 100% real wine, real flavors, and real ingredients, each 8.4 oz. can contains 6% ABV and 120 calories.

