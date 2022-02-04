Spritz Society To Move Into Retail With BevMo! And Total Wine & More Partnerships

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Spritz Society, the fast-growing line of ready-to-drink, premium sparkling wine cocktails, is expanding into retail through distribution partnerships with BevMo! and Total Wine & More. Spritz Society’s four signature flavors, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Pineapple, and Lemon will be on shelves of the retail chains, broadening the brand’s reach across California and Florida before launching in several new markets throughout 2022.

“We created Spritz Society to bring people together and community is at the core of this company,” says Ben Soffer, Founder and CEO of Spritz Society. “Our ‘Spritzers’ wanted to be able to shop the product in store and see it on shelves, and I’m so thrilled we are able to make that a reality by joining forces with such strong retail partners.”

After successfully launching direct-to-consumer in August 2021, the expansion into retail marks significant growth and a major milestone for the start-up, which is projecting 100,000 cases over the next year. Starting the first week of February, California consumers can purchase Spritz Society in BevMo! and Total Wine & More, and Florida consumers can purchase Spritz Society in select Total Wine & More locations. Through these partnerships, Spritz Society will also be available for purchase on leading delivery apps including GoPuff, Drizly, and DoorDash.

“It was crucial for us to find the right partners to bring our award-winning product to our passionate community in their local markets,” adds Jake Lewin, President of Spritz Society. “BevMo! and Total Wine were at the top of our list of retail partners, and we are excited to be able to work with them as we grow and scale the business.”

The ready-to-drink sparkling cocktails are made from original recipes made by a world class beverage scientist. Spritz Society cocktails feature real wine harvested from grapes in California and are made with natural fruit flavors. Each 8.4 oz. can of Spritz Society is gluten free and contains 6% ABV and 120 calories.

About Spritz Society

Spritz Society was founded on the idea that taste matters—because life’s too short for drinks you don’t love. So, we take real, recognizable ingredients and pack them into convenient sparkling cocktails you can take anywhere. Made with 100% real wine, real flavors, and real ingredients, each 8.4 oz. can contains 6% ABV and 120 calories. Learn more at spritzsociety.com and @spritz.

For More Information:

https://www.spritzsociety.com/