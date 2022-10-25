St. George Spirits Releases 40th Anniversary Edition Single Malt Whiskey

ALAMEDA, Calif.— St. George Spirits, the artisan distiller known for its innovative distillates and pioneering of the American craft spirits revolution, has announced the release of a special-edition Single Malt Whiskey in honor of the distillery’s 40th anniversary. St. George’s 40th Anniversary Edition Single Malt Whiskey is a highly limited bottling that celebrates a major milestone in the distillery’s history and pays homage to the creative spirit that has driven the distillery to push categorical boundaries since its inception.

“Our 40th Anniversary Edition Single Malt Whiskey represents the cumulative experience of 40 years of boundary-pushing distillation, as well as our decades-long love affair with making single malt,” says master distiller Lance Winters. “It’s the pure essence of passionate self-expression—and it’s also delicious.”

As with all of St. George Spirits’ distillates, the 40th Anniversary Edition Single Malt Whiskey is the product of the distillers’ passion for capturing the intangible: sense of place, the emotion of a moment, and the thrill of pursuing something never done before. It comes as an addition to the distillery’s portfolio of American Single Malts: Baller Single Malt Whiskey and the Lot Series, a yearly release which the distillery began making in 1996 and first released in 2000, a time when no other American distillers dared to make whiskey from heavily roasted grain.

In preparation for its release, Winters and head distiller and blender Dave Smith sampled more than 600 casks over a period of several months, ultimately selecting only 14 to draw from for the 40th Anniversary Edition. Sourced from barrels that range from four years old to one of the earliest casks the distillery ever laid down, the rigorous selection process speaks to the distillery’s approach of melding precision with imagination. Each individual barrel offers a range of unique characteristics that complete the whiskey’s flavor profile. For example, a California Sauternes-style cask imparts notes of stone fruit and rose geranium. Some barrels are nods to important pieces of St. George’s heritage, like the umeshu casks that serve as a tribute to Baller Single Malt Whiskey.

“Special releases are about sharing our heritage and making a statement about where we are today, as well as where we are going,” says Smith. “We were inspired to finish a portion of our anniversary single malt in umeshu cask as we discovered that our Lot Series mash bill married perfectly with the stone fruit tones of umeshu and brought balance to the rich weight of Lance’s house-made tawny port casks.”

St. George Spirits 40th Anniversary Edition Single Malt Whiskey opens with a complex nose of vibrant cola, dark chocolate, and lager; with creamy notes of brown butter, salted caramel, sandalwood, and sweet coconut emerging with time exposed to air. The palate reveals bold notes of dark chocolate, walnut fudge, latte, and Amber malt mingled with buttered waffle; joined by secondary notes of coconut, spice, cinnamon, clove, candied ginger, stone fruit, and soft smoke. Only 1,982 bottles were produced.

To further honor 40 years of craft distilling, St. George Spirits will be donating $40,000 to the STEPUP Foundation, an organization that aims to provide underserved individuals with opportunities, training, and mentorship to enter the spirits industry.

St. George Spirits 40th Anniversary Edition Single Malt Whiskey ($500; 48% ABV) is expected to start reaching fine spirits retailers in early November, although rollout timing will vary from market to market. It can also be purchased in-person at the distillery during a special release event November 12—quantities are very limited.

About St. George Spirits

St. George Spirits is a true American original, defining and propelling the art of distillation in the United States for the last 40 years. Today, the extensive St. George portfolio of gins, vodkas, whiskeys, liqueurs, and brandies stands apart for not only its excellence in every category but also its expression of creativity and an uncompromising point of view. The exacting standards established by founder Jörg Rupf in 1982 form the foundations by which the distillery still operates. Independent in spirit and in fact, St. George Spirits remains owner-operated by master distiller Lance Winters and head distiller Dave Smith. St. George Spirits is proudly located in Alameda, California.

St. George’s family of spirits has grown over the decades, and the American craft distillation movement has grown with it. The more that the landscape has changed, the more important St. George’s philosophy has become: make amazing spirits, unlike anything else available on the market, with innovation, quality, and integrity.

About STEPUP Foundation

SPIRITS TRAINING ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM FOR UNDERREPRESENTED PROFESSIONALS, INC. aka STEPUP Foundation

PURPOSE: The purpose of STEPUP is to increase diversity in the spirits industry by providing individuals with an extensive training program that will help them find their passion, and furnish them with the knowledge necessary to immediately make an impact in their career. Specifically, STEPUP, working with distilleries of all sizes and distributors throughout the United States, provides a comprehensive multi-site spirits training program.

MISSION: To provide underserved and underrepresented individuals with training, encouragement, and opportunities to enter the craft spirits community through a comprehensive internship program.

HOW IT WORKS: STEPUP Foundation participants will be guided through every facet of operating a distillery, with the added bonus of an immersive internship opportunity with a wholesaler. Interns will experience hands-on training and job exposure to several facets of the alcoholic beverage industry, including distillation production and safety, sales and marketing, business and finance, tasting rooms operations, and distribution.

https://stgeorgespirits.com/events/purchase-your-bottle-of-our-limited-edition-40th-anniversary-single-malt-whiskey