St-Rémy Brandy Releases St-Rémy Signature

St-Rémy, the world’s leading French brandy, proudly announces the expansion of St-Rémy Signature, its innovative expression for a new generation of aged spirit enthusiasts, with the rollout to additional new markets nationwide. Leveraging 130 years of heritage and expertise, St-Rémy Signature’s unique flavor adds flair, freshness and style to the category, while retaining its dedication to being 100% French from grapes to glass.

With the goal of rejuvenating the brandy category, the launch of St-Rémy Signature is a natural next step for the brand known as the true pioneer in the field. Building on the momentum of its successful introduction in the Fall of 2021, St-Rémy Signature continues to recruit prospective brandy drinkers while also inspiring today’s cocktail connoisseurs. Since launch, the multi award-winning spirit has already been named “Brandy of the Year” at the 2021 London Spirits Competition and awarded Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, reinforcing St-Rémy’s undisputable expertise and proven ‘quality seal.’

Through its innovative production process, St-Rémy Signature is the perfect balance of tradition and modernity. Crafted as an approachable brandy expression, St-Rémy Signature is the only French brandy that features a double aging process that includes both new virgin and traditional, seasoned oak casks to bring layers of smooth and oaky flavor to the forefront. The two-cask maturation imparts intense spiced notes and verve as well as balance and complexity, which makes for a versatile yet easy-to-drink flavor profile. The result is a unique, warm, subtle and smooth blend designed to delight palates and create moments of contentment.

Lending a unique approach to the process, St-Rémy Master Blender, Cécile Roudaut notes, “while respecting French brandy-making traditions, I have added a maturation stage in small virgin oak barrels, in addition to aging in traditional, seasoned oak casks, which in turn brought out a new kind of harmony that fans will have a chance to discover.” Cécile Roudaut adds, “as my first original creation, St-Rémy Signature brings to life distinct flavors from its signature liquid, making this launch even more special to me.”

St-Rémy Signature is luminous, bright, and amber in color with sweet aromas of vanilla, coconut or almond, and fresh fruits greeting you on the nose. Round and balanced on the palate, the virgin woody and spiced notes are enriched with honey, nut, and butter flavors. Fruity aromas transform from fresh to candied while sweet spices bring strong roundness and balance.

St-Rémy Signature is best enjoyed neat, over ice or as a unique base for classic cocktails, such as the French Old Fashioned. To mix-up this cocktail, place one brown sugar cube and three dashes of bitters into a rocks glass and muddle it. Next, pour two ounces of St-Rémy Signature into the glass, add ice cubes, and stir with a bar spoon for 10 seconds. Lastly, press orange zest above the drink and garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry. The expression is also perfect for traditional brandy cocktails such as the Manhattan and Signature Dry.

Packaged in a minimal yet elegantly designed bottle, St-Rémy Signature is rolling-out nationwide in markets including, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, with a suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750ml bottle. St-Rémy Signature joins an award-winning brandy portfolio alongside St-Rémy XO and VSOP.

For More Information:

https://www.st-remy.com/products/st-remy-signature/