State 38 Distilling Hosts Limited Edition Holiday Whiskey Tasting

GOLDEN, Colo.— Golden-based State 38 Distilling, named after Colorado – the 38th state, has released its second special-edition holiday whiskey with a new seasonal label. This year’s Distiller’s Select is a Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in an orange cognac barrel. There will only be 220 bottles of this 114 proof bourbon available exclusively at the State 38 tasting room for $79.

“We wanted to release a straight bourbon with flavor notes worthy of the holidays,” said Don Hammond, State 38 Distilling Owner. “This special release was hand-selected to make a great holiday gift for that special whiskey collector in your life. Not to mention, shopping locally means you don’t have to worry about this year’s dreaded shipping delays.”

This bottle is a beautiful combination of engineering, science, and time, hand-selected for its candy orange nose, smooth caramel front, and warm cinnamon finish. Join State 38 on November 26th and be the first to try this new holiday edition. The event will take place from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at the State 38 tasting room located at 400 Corporate Circle Suite B, Golden, CO 80401. State 38 will feature a new winter cocktail menu, gift baskets, the special release Straight Bourbon Holiday Whiskey as well as all of our other fine spirit.

About State 38 Distilling

Based in Golden, Colorado (400 Corporate Cir B, Golden, CO 80401) State 38 Distilling crafts high-quality spirits that are drinkably different – from a Colorado Bourbon Whiskey with cherry and fruit notes to Peat-Smoked Whisky and Agave spirits. The Distillery also produces Damn Smooth Spirits, a locally made value-priced line that includes gin, vodka and absinthe.

For More Information:

https://www.state38.com/main