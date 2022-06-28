Stellum Spirits Introduces Inaugural Stellum Black Specialty Blends

LOUISVILLE Ky.— Stellum Spirits, a national brand created to celebrate the modern-day whiskey drinker, introduced Stellum Black specialty blends, a new evolution in the brand’s portfolio. These specialty blends are ongoing limited releases which incorporate rare barrels to create limited edition bourbons and ryes that deliver robust flavor alongside profound complexity.s

Stellum Black specialty blends offer consumers more in terms of rarity, collectability, and insight into the inspiration behind the blends themselves. Blending in steps and with smaller batches allows the team to utilize barrels or even just parts of barrels that are particularly unique while still having a major influence on the character of the whiskey.

“Stellum Black specialty blends evoke the familiarity of two classic styles of American whiskey, taken one step further through our innovative blending and tasting process,” said Founder Joe Beatrice. “Each limited-release blend has an alternate blending profile that incorporates reserve barrels from our stocks with the original Stellum blend.”

The base for all Stellum Black specialty blends is a blend of Indiana bourbon/rye, which is then layered with older bourbons/ryes from Kentucky and Tennessee creating a unique everyday whiskey. These are the first two limited edition blends:

Stellum Equinox Blend #1 This inaugural release of the Equinox Blend was created using Stellum Bourbon. The team slowly layered in rare sets of bourbon barrels, step by step, until the evening of the Vernal Equinox, when the blend was completed in honor of the changing seasons and bottled at cask strength (117.26 proof)

Stellum Fibonacci Rye Blend #1

This release celebrates the Fibonacci sequence, a series of numbers, each the sum of the two previous numbers. Six separate rye blends were combined in accordance with this sequence. Just like so many other presentations of Fibonacci, the blend that it produced was both balanced and beautiful. Bottled at cask strength (115.12 proof)

Both Stellum Equinox Blend #1 and Stellum Fibonacci Rye Blend #1 have an SRP of $99. They are now available at select retailers in 48 U.S. markets and online via the Stellum website.

About Stellum Spirits

Stellum Spirits is devoted to bringing American whiskey into the modern age with simple, elegant blends and single barrels selected with care and intention. Stellum Spirits is produced by Barrell Craft Spirits, the award-winning independent blender and bottler of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum.

https://www.stellumspirits.com